Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-orders - the best deals and bonuses

If you can't wait for another adventure with everyone's favorite green dinosaur, our Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-order guide is here to help. We've gone out in search of all the best pre-order deals before the game's May 21 release date for the Nintendo Switch 2. That way, you can pick which deal suits you best and, with any luck, be able to play this exciting new platformer on its launch day.

Before we get into the details, it's worth mentioning that Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, so it's not compatible with the original Switch console. As for what to expect from this game, we've got a Yoshi and the Mysterious Book preview you can check out, detailing our experience with the first hour or so of gameplay.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-orders

You can now pre-order Yoshi and the Mysterious Book for the Nintendo Switch 2 from the following retailers:

Are there any Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-order bonuses?

Unfortunately, if you're reading this in the US, we couldn't find any Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-order bonuses at the time of writing. However, both the digital and physical versions available from Nintendo UK come with a couple of bonuses in the form of a set of themed magnetic bookmarks and a foldable tote bag.

Does Yoshi and the Mysterious Book support amiibo?

Yes, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book supports a few different Nintendo amiibos. We've included a list of the supported amiibo below, as well as where you can buy them.

Yoshi Super Smash Bros. amiibo - Amazon US / UK

Super Mario Yoshi amiibo - Amazon US / UK

Bowser Jr. Super Smash Bros. amiibo - Amazon US / UK

Mega Yarn Yoshi amiibo - eBay US / UK

Green Yarn Yoshi amiibo - eBay US / UK

Pink Yarn Yoshi amiibo - eBay US / UK

Blue Yarn Yoshi amiibo - eBay US / UK

Poochy amiibo - eBay US / UK

Those are all the Yoshi and the Mysterious Book pre-order deals we've found so far. Of course, we'll keep searching for any more offers as we approach the release date, as we do with any new Switch games, so feel free to bookmark this page and come back later to see if there are any discounted deals or new pre-order bonuses on offer.