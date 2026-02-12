You vs Homer codes February 2026

Ay, caramba. Bart's really done it this time; now Homer is after him, and all you can do is run and hide. We don't need to tell you how nerve-wracking it is to be one of the Bart's in this Roblox game; instead, we're gonna let you know what the You vs Homer codes are. Homer is hunting you like he hunts donuts, and you need all the help you can get.

If there are two things we love in this life, it's The Simpsons and Dead by Daylight, which You vs Homer brings together in one experience. It's like we're the stars of our own Treehouse of Horror episode.

Here are all of the new You vs Homer codes:

FREEHEARTZ - ten candy hearts

- ten candy hearts FREEQUIDZ - 500 quidz

There's plenty more freebies out there for you to snag, so make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page to see what other games offer them.

How do I redeem You vs Homer codes?

To redeem You vs Homer codes, you need to follow these steps:

Launch You vs Homer on Roblox

Tap the purple tag in the bottom left corner of the screen

Enter your code

Press submit

Enjoy your freebie!

What are You vs Homer codes?

You vs Homer codes are one of the best ways to get candy hearts and quidz, which you can use to upgrade your Bart. While there's no clear pattern for when the developer, Zverev, will release new codes, many Roblox creators hand them out to celebrate milestones, updates, and events. As such, it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a You vs Homer Discord?

Yes, there is a You vs Homer Discord server that you can join. It's where the developer tends to make announcements about news and updates, though it's also a good place to be if you want to gush about your favorite TV show.

How do I get more You vs Homer codes?

Staying up to date with the game's social media channels, the Discord server, and joining the Zverev Roblox group are the best ways to get new You vs Homer codes. However, it can take a long time to search through all of those posts and messages, so it's better for you to stop by here when you fancy a freebie, as we put all codes here in one handy place.

We often search for new You vs Homer codes, so make sure you stop by again soon.