I think Nintendo's Zelda movie casting could have some significance

It's tin foil hat time! This week, we got confirmation of the lead actors in the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie. Now, the actor cast as Link is Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. He recently starred in Everything's Going to Be Great alongside Bryan Cranston and is lined up to be the iconic protagonist.

Why is this important? Stay with me. We don't know the setting of the Zelda movie just yet, and for all we know, it could follow the story of the first Legend of Zelda game, or A Link to the Past, or… Majora's Mask?

If it does happen to be Majora's Mask, or we get a series of movies that go that way in the future, that means we have a Benjamin Link in a Majora's Mask movie. Again, stay with me. You might recall a creepypasta story that appeared on the internet years ago, called Ben Drowned.

In it, a student buys an N64 with an odd-looking copy of Majora's Mask. Assuming it's just old or used and not haunted, he takes it home. Upon playing it, he realizes that a boy called Ben haunts the game, who met a dark fate during the warped events of this version of the game.

You can read the full story here and delve into a rabbit hole of information about it, as we have. Also, there's actually a new story coming out from the original author, set in the Ben Drowned universe, so you can look forward to that. Maybe it'll come out when the movie does, just to make things spookier.

In our minds, this is absolute confirmation that we're getting a spooky, scary Zelda movie with creepypasta vibes. I'm kidding, but what if casting a 'Ben' as Link isn't a coincidence? Anyway, we have a handy guide on all Zelda games in order if you want to brush up on franchise knowledge, and we can recommend some new Switch games to look forward to.