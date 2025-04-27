As Zelda: Majora’s Mask hits its 25th birthday, we wonder if the game will come back to modern consoles, and if there would be any room for a total remake. While a faithful redo would be fun, Nintendo could get inventive with it to add some fresh vibes.

There have been rumors about a lot of The Legend of Zelda ports – namely Wind Waker and Twilight Princess – floating around since day one of the Nintendo Switch’s lifespan. However, it has been quite quiet on the Majora’s Mask remake front, but I’m not giving up hope.

The spooky, timey-wimey Majora’s Mask debuted on the Nintendo 64 way back in 2000 – so join me in feeling old, for a moment. It then came to GameCube in 2003 with some tweaked graphics, and even found itself on the Wii U Virtual Console. There was also the Nintendo 3DS remake, which was fairly faithful to the original and allowed a lot more of us to dive into Termina. Now, you can get it on Nintendo Switch Online, but it’s not the same as a full-on remake.

Now for the fun bit. I had an idea in a dream. What if we got an almost soulslike remake? Imagine it – dark, realistic, gritty. I imagine Link would look more like the Twilight Princess Link than any other. The combat would be challenging, but not impossible, and it would give bosses a bit more depth than the usual three-phase formula.

Taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom – and its actually scary gloom hand enemies – would be another way to go. While it wouldn’t need to be a huge open-world game, the enemies would shine with modern technology, bringing their designs to creepy, unsettling life.

There were 12 years between the GameCube and 3DS releases, so maybe we need to wait another 12 for the Nintendo Switch… two more years to go, people. This is just me wearing a tin foil hat, and manifesting my own ideas to come to the Switch 2.

Of course, we’d likely not get a new Majora’s Mask version without an Ocarina of Time remake, too, given that they’re intrinsically linked. So, imagine this instead: a double pack of remade titles with modern graphics, better control schemes, and newly recorded ‘hyah’-s. The Switch 2 has a long life in front of it, so there’s plenty of time to surprise us with a new Zelda game or bring an old title back to the forefront.

