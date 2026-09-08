Nintendo finally unveils the Zelda Switch 2 console and Pro Controller

They look pretty.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time console up close
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Mobile tech & hardware Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 
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Ever since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025, I couldn't help but wonder what the first limited-edition version of the console would be. I think we can all agree that there was a fairly obvious choice, and it seems that Nintendo agrees, as the company officially unveiled the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake console and controller during today's Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct.

The Zelda games are loved by many fans worldwide, but it's fair to say that Ocarina of Time is an easy favorite, thrilling the entire Pocket Tactics team at the unveiling of the remake. We immediately discussed the possibility of a Switch 2 Pro Controller and console to celebrate the game, and the upcoming tech sure doesn't disappoint.

The dock itself is a lovely black and gold combo, featuring the Triforce logo with two green Joy-Con 2s. Then, the Pro Controller boasts all three colors, again with the famous Triforce logo.

Luckily, you don't have to wait too long for the new kit, as it's out on October 29, before the Ocarina of Time remake release date, which Nintendo also graced us with during the Direct. Beyond all of the OoT news, we also got a set date for The Legend of Zelda movie.

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What do you think of the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake console and controller? Let us know on the Pocket Tactics Discord. We also want to know what you're hoping to see in the next Nintendo Direct, airing tomorrow.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.