Nintendo finally unveils the Zelda Switch 2 console and Pro Controller

Ever since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025, I couldn't help but wonder what the first limited-edition version of the console would be. I think we can all agree that there was a fairly obvious choice, and it seems that Nintendo agrees, as the company officially unveiled the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake console and controller during today's Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct.

The Zelda games are loved by many fans worldwide, but it's fair to say that Ocarina of Time is an easy favorite, thrilling the entire Pocket Tactics team at the unveiling of the remake. We immediately discussed the possibility of a Switch 2 Pro Controller and console to celebrate the game, and the upcoming tech sure doesn't disappoint.

The dock itself is a lovely black and gold combo, featuring the Triforce logo with two green Joy-Con 2s. Then, the Pro Controller boasts all three colors, again with the famous Triforce logo.

Luckily, you don't have to wait too long for the new kit, as it's out on October 29, before the Ocarina of Time remake release date, which Nintendo also graced us with during the Direct. Beyond all of the OoT news, we also got a set date for The Legend of Zelda movie.

What do you think of the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake console and controller? Let us know on the Pocket Tactics Discord. We also want to know what you're hoping to see in the next Nintendo Direct, airing tomorrow.