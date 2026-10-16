The latest Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time trailer gives us a glimpse of an iconic foe

A new Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time trailer shows off Ganon, Sheik, and Dark Link among slices of the game’s combat.

Ganondorf in the ocarina of time trailer
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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 
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While impatiently waiting for the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake to release on Nintendo Switch 2, we're eagerly gobbling up any trailers, previews, and screenshots that appear.

We were very excited to see a - sadly very short - new trailer appear on Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel. First, it shows Ganondorf playing a gigantic organ, which sets the tone for the trailer, and then it shows off a few combat scenarios with Link fighting bosses in different areas.

Hidden in the 30-second trailer is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it look at Dark Link, a recurring protagonist featured in many of the series' games. In Ocarina, he's found in the Water Temple and fights you using very similar moves to your own. Along with this, we see Saria and Sheik's full designs, along with the latter's lusciously long ponytail, and get a glance at the Great Deku Tree as child Link looks up at it. 

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There's also a fun scene of Link riding Epona and shooting an enemy with arrows. This seems to show that horseback combat has had an overhaul. There's a section in the game where you can take part in a horseback archery course, set up by the Gerudo. In the original, the screen zoomed in to a first-person view of Link's bow and arrow, whereas the combat seen in the trailer is fully third-person. Whether this carries over to the archery trial, we don't quite know yet.

Weirdly, the same trailer isn't currently on the American or UK Nintendo channels, just the Japanese. Either way, it gives more of a peek at the game, including Dark Link, if you wish to watch it. You can also read our Ocarina of Time preview here to see what we thought of it.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.