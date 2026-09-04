The rumors were true: we're getting a Nintendo Direct AND a Zelda anniversary stream next week

We're getting a double-whammy of livestreams next week, so get ready for a ton of release dates and information. There's a Nintendo Direct on September 9, but the day before… there's a The Legend of Zelda Direct specifically for the 40th anniversary.

Now, what could we see? Plenty of new games, for sure, but we're most excited about an Ocarina of Time remake release date. Personally, I think we'll get it in the full Direct, not the Zelda stream, but we might get a good look at the game in the 40th anniversary stream anyway.

New themed LEGO sets, figures, and perhaps more items coming to the Nintendo Store are likely on the cards, and we may even get a full trailer for The Legend of Zelda movie that's still in production.

Other than that, we're super excited about the main Nintendo Direct. There's a chance we'll see some more information about Pokémon Winds and Waves, due to debut in 2027, and any big ports that may land for the holiday season. For my own reasons, I want Persona 4 Revival (and Persona 6) to be confirmed, but only time will tell.

The Legend of Zelda anniversary Direct airs at 6am PST / 4pm CEST / 3pm BST on September 8, and the Nintendo Direct goes live at 6am PST / 4pm CEST / 3pm BST on September 9. The first will last around 30 minutes, and the second is around 45 minutes.