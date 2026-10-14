The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is a deeply faithful recreation bursting with nostalgia

I grew up alongside Link and Zelda on the Nintendo 64, spending some of my best weekends riding through Hyrule Fields on Epona's back and dealing with a sore thumb from the janky N64 joystick. I then felt those same warm feelings playing Ocarina of Time on the 3DS as a teenager, laughing at the absurdity of the 3D before never using it again.

Now, I'm brushing up against my mid-30s, and Ocarina of Time is back in my life, this time with a gorgeous remake on the Nintendo Switch 2. I was lucky enough to receive an invite from Nintendo of Europe to preview this upcoming Switch game in Frankfurt, and my inner child jumped for joy.

Walking into the preview room was a sight to behold; the area was almost pitch black, with nothing but twinkly fairy lights and TV screens glowing alongside some big leafy green trees. The mood was very well set, to say the least. Sitting down, I loaded up a save from the start of the game and made my way around Kokiri Village to find a sword and shield.

When I watched the Zelda 40th Anniversary stream, I initially felt a little apprehensive about the art style, but I will say that even before playing this preview, the characters had very much grown on me, so you're not going to see any hate on that front here. As I rolled, sprinted, and jumped around the village, speaking to every NPC, I was hit with such a large wave of nostalgia. Mido was there to tease Link, Saria offered up some kind words, and even the girl who sits on the roof of the store showed up again to give me a Z-targeting tutorial.

Before I continued, I had to track down 40 rupees for a shield, and while I went hunting, my muscle memory kicked in as I traversed the village with ease and crawled through a hole to grab the sword. Then, despite knowing from my childhood that there's a large boulder rolling around the area, I still embarrassed myself by getting knocked on my behind.

After popping open the chest and nabbing the sword, I thought it was really neat that you could cut down all the gorgeous foliage dotted around the place just like in the original. I know that seems like an odd thing to be surprised by, but the ferns and flora feel so naturally placed that I thought maybe there would only be specific bushes that need a trim.

Anyway, it was then time to head off to the Great Deku Tree. Slicing at the Deku Babas on the way was deeply satisfying, with each swing feeling substantial and weighted, building on the combat of the original and then surpassing it with style. On reaching the towering protector of the forest, I think it's worth noting that, despite the voice acting feeling a little off for an old fan like me, the VAs did a great job, and the elderly tree feels wise and caring toward our brave young hero.

Once inside, I only got to experience up until opening the chest with the Fairy Slingshot. Even so, in these early moments, it's very easy for me to say that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake feels like a deeply faithful recreation of the original, with so much love and respect for the source material poured in on top. The Deku Babas lunge at you menacingly, a Deku Scrub spits seeds for you to deflect, and the Skulltulas rattle ominously. This is how OOT felt when I was a child, but my colorful imagination is now fully realized with modern technology.

After the Kokiri Village section, I had to jump a little ahead and make my way into Hyrule Field, where I challenged Peahats and their larvae. The vast plains look gorgeous, but perhaps my one minor qualm with the whole preview is that some textures look a little… sharp. There's a certain low-res vibe to the hair and grass in more dense areas, which, while being pretty easy to get used to for a fan of retro games, could definitely be a little off-putting to the graphics purists out there.

I didn't spend too much time in the field before rocking up to Hyrule Castle Town. This area is a little larger than the original, with some back streets and even a house you can go into to rest and recover hearts. All your favorite haunts are still there: the Bombchu Bowling Alley, the Shooting Gallery, and the potion salesman, among others. I really like the look of the townsfolk, and I think the area feels so alive and genuinely lived in.

I don't know what this says about me, but my favorite part about this town was grabbing Cuccos to assist me in leaping from high places and (lovingly) chasing around Richard the dog as his owner shouted at me to back off.

Moving swiftly along from my jaunt with Richard, I got the chance to complete the entire Forest Temple as adult Link. This part of the preview was an absolute treat; the second you set foot on the temple grounds, two Wolfos leap at you threateningly, just like the original, and the fact that it still frightened me made me smile. I think the dungeons are where this remake really shines, especially with adult Link.

The textures of the walls, banisters, carpets, and everything in between look gorgeous, and I know I'm mostly repeating myself here, but this is how the game always looked through my rose-tinted nostalgia glasses, which highlights what a great job Nintendo has done. I know a lot of people - or perhaps the vocal minority on X - have issues with how child Link looks, but I can't see anyone having a problem with his adult version; the dev has absolutely nailed his more stoic, serious look.

After all that, I obviously can't comment on (or even know about) any secrets waiting to be uncovered in the full game. Despite my time with the title being an almost 1:1 remake, I do hope they add cut content from the original so that there's even more to enjoy on my full playthrough. I'm also very interested in seeing what speedrunners can do with this version of the game, as OOT speedruns are some of my favorite content to consume.

Well, that was it for my time with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. My very few hours during the preview only made me more eager to play on November 5, and I think any fan of the original is really going to love this new version.