The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake review - hey, listen, it's a 10/10

Our Verdict The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is fantastic, and a legendary entry into one of gaming's most iconic franchises. Smashing pots never looked so good, and reliving such a classic tale with new graphics, music, and voice acting is truly stunning.

How do you even begin to quantify The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time? It's a truly iconic title, and for good reason. Now, it's been brought into the modern age with a complete, top-to-bottom remake on Nintendo Switch 2, and my goodness, is it stunning.

Ocarina of Time is a legendary story that has stood the test of, um, time. You follow a young Link as he discovers that he's key to stopping all of Hyrule from falling into chaos. He must visit every corner of the map, gain key items from different realms, and then go and defeat Ganondorf once and for all. Except, we all know it doesn't quite work out like that, and thus we get the semi-confusing Zelda timelines. I find Zelda lore absolutely fascinating, and being able to relive the story here is just delightful. I wrote about it all, if you need a refresher - because I sure do.

Anyway, I'm here to talk about the latest release, not the entire history of a classic, so let's leave it at this: Ocarina of Time was truly revolutionary when it came out, and its 3DS version brought a whole younger generation into the game's clutches - this Nintendo Switch 2 remake is even better and can bring fans both older and new to the sprawling world of Hyrule.

Originally the fifth game in the Zelda franchise, it expanded the borders of the Hyrule we knew by adding the Gerudo, Gorons, Kokiri, and their associated areas, including the Great Deku Tree. It's weird, isn't it - you forget that he had to have a first appearance at some point. Young Impa, Sheik, and Epona also debuted in OOT.

Remember - this isn't a remaster; this is a full-on remake. It revitalizes an already groundbreaking game, showcasing characters introduced in this entry in stunning graphics. It almost feels a little uncanny to see everything in such high definition, with rounded, intricate appearances compared to the polygonal and lumpy original. I know, I know - it was revolutionary for its time in 1998, but it's not quite as impressive anymore. Ever wondered how many feathers Kaepora Gaebora actually has? How sharp Impa's cheekbones are? Well, now you can see them in crisp quality. You can also see the enemies leaping at you in the same level of detail, too.

The music has had a makeover as well. The Legend of Zelda series features some absolutely stellar songs in every game, but the Ocarina of Time soundtrack? My goodness. Gerudo Valley and Kokiri Forest, to name a couple, are super recognizable melodies that are re-recorded with an entire orchestra. Anyone else who has tickets to the concerts next year, you're sure in for a treat.

Something else to note is that outside of the quite frankly fantastic main story, there's plenty more to do. Wandering around the Castle Town market and speaking to all the whimsical NPC's at every turn who offer quests and minigames, including a room full of pots to smash, looks exquisite in the remake, as does offering a free mowing service in return for rupees and the occasional heart from Hyrule's field.

Perhaps you want to take your anger out on creepy monsters that appear out of the ground at night? You can do that too while psyching yourself up for the next part of the main quest. There truly is so much to do here, which adds to why it's such a classic, and now a must-get for Switch.

It's also a borderline horror game. This would have gone in my Halloween games list if I wasn't under embargo, as Ocarina of Time has a lot of horror-filled moments. Seeing HD Beamos shoot lasers at me? Great heavens. Walking into the House of Skulltula? Creepy. The giant Like Likes inside Jabu-Jabu? EURGH. In fact, the entirety of Lord Jabu-Jabu's insides were horrendous and… visceral. Pulsing. Bear in mind that things can - and will - jump out at you here, and give you the creeps. I did get the fright of my life when an Armos started moving right next to me. But I digress.

Moving back to the remake, there are plenty of other newly introduced and revamped systems here, beyond visually impressive enemies at every corner. You may recall that the old game doesn't include the ability to jump or dash. Boy, do I remember that, barrel-rolling across Hyrule Field and taking for-bloody-ever to get between civilizations. Now, though, we can sprint! Huzzah!

Coming from someone who had issues with movement and combat in the 3DS game, I can safely say this feels much better. There's no more limited directional movement, and we can even use gyro controls to aim at our foes, or in any minigames that involve the slingshot. My deku nuts find their targets so easily now.

Outside of movement and combat, the game now has voice acting for all the characters, which really helps bring the cutscenes to life. It sounds like Matt Mercer reprises his role as Ganondorf after playing him in Tears of the Kingdom, but this isn't confirmed - we'll need to wait for the cast's reveal. Either way, they sound great in-game.

For those of you who enjoy the musical side of the game, there's some good news: not only is there a freeplay mode for the ocarina, but you can actually play songs by humming. That's right, the Switch 2's built-in microphone finally has a use, even if it's not for a Nintendogs remake. Yet. So if you wanna get creative, you can hum away to your console and summon Epona that way.

Speaking of, heck yeah, HD Epona! As mentioned, this is the first game where we meet Epona. She's named after the Roman goddess of horses and ponies; fittingly, she's Link's trusty steed from Ocarina of Time all the way up to Breath of the Wild. In the remake, you get to see a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed baby horse in freshly modernized graphics, and she is so cute. Brings a tear to my eye to meet the tiny little foal, then gallop around on her as a strong adult.

I can barely put into words how playing the Ocarina of Time remake has made me feel. Seeing a game so ingrained in a lot of our childhoods now remade with revamped graphics, a new soundtrack, and controls that feel smooth to use has hit a nostalgic nerve - in a good way - and I'm more into the Zelda world than I have been before. I truly recommend picking up the remake, whether you've played it once, twice, or never before.