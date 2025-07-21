I need to know what Zenless Zone Zero is up to with the new S-ranks

You may notice that it's Monday, July 21 - and there's no Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing. This is very odd, given that we're now past the time of day when it usually drops. Or drips, perhaps.

On June 8, we saw ZZZ's Ukinami Yuzuha for the first time, followed by ZZZ's Alice Thymefield on June 9. This followed the usual pattern, falling exactly six weeks after Yixuan, Pan Yinhu, and Ju Fufu debuted on April 26 and 27. Now, it seems, we have to wait a bit longer to see who heads up the ZZZ banners in 2.2.

If you frequent the leaks subreddits and social accounts like I do, you've probably seen some debate as to who, exactly, is going to be the new S-rank agent in each half. It's currently a toss-up between SEED and the wolfy Spook Shack member Komano Manato. The latter would make more sense as proxies have already interacted with his character, but who knows.

Rumors and leaks go between SEED and Komano, and debate whether Komano is an S- or A-rank agent, too. It could be a similar situation to ZZZ's Lighter, where fans liked the character so much that he got upped to S-rank during the beta period.

In terms of when we should get official announcements, there may be a reason for the delay. The current Zenless Zone Zero update, version 2.1, runs for seven weeks instead of the usual six. This may mean we get the drip marketing for upcoming ZZZ characters a week later to account for the longer patch. It may also mean that we get a shorter 2.2 patch to make up time.

Whatever the case, you should grab the new Zenless Zone Zero codes here to stock up on pulls. You can also get a load of goodies with these Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes, too.