Zenless Zone Zero's latest Void Hunter blasts the gacha game up the charts

While Zenless Zone Zero can appear to be the least popular of Hoyoverse's extremely strong trio of games, it's coming back with a vengeance right now thanks to the latest update bringing plenty of freebies and a super-strong character.

The action-based gacha game is climbing up the mobile revenue charts across the world right now. It's sitting at number two in the Chinese App Store, up a gigantic 191 spaces, all thanks to Ye Shunguang's release. It's also up 86 spaces to number one in Japan. To put that in some context, it's about 450 million Yen in sales. These figures come from SensorTower and HXG_Diluc on X.

We've all been super busy over the festive period, so you may not have noticed all the goings-on in the game - the big 2.5 ZZZ update is here, which means Ye Shunguang is heading up the banner, along with Zhao. Reruns will begin in a couple of weeks with Alice, Soldier 0 - Anby, and Astra Yao becoming available.

If you're wondering how to afford all of these new characters, don't fret - you get a free copy of Zhao. Just like that. No need to unlock her, she's just there, ready to build! There are plenty of rewards other than that, including 1k free polychromes and an entire free ten-pull coming our way in January. Also, new areas provide plenty of opportunities to earn more through exploration.

We do recommend going for Ye Shunguang as she's proving to hold up the Void Hunter title, and be as powerful as Miyabi and Yixuan before her. I'm still sad that the devs shortened Banyue's banner for this, but if Shunguang can help me clear the endgame content, I can't be too mad.