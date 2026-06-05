Zenless Zone Zero's 3.0 trailer is giving off serious Pokémon Sword and Shield vibes

Hoyoverse released a ten-minute-long Zenless Zone Zero trailer today, showcasing the new area and combat mechanics coming to the game in update 3.0. The trailer officially launched in the wee hours of June 5 to get some hype started before the Summer Games Fest fun kicks off later in the day.

In it, we get a look at what we can expect in Roscaelifer. This includes a new home for the Proxy, big buildings to explore, and more mechanics to help us get around… such as flying as a rocket-powered Bangboo.

Speaking of Bangboo, it seems we get stretched, perhaps grown-up versions in 3.0. For whatever reason, some of them are taller here. Also, shout-out to the 'Phantom of the Bangboo' poster I spied - the citizens of Roscaelifer have great theater show taste.

The gameplay showcase also gives us a glimpse at new characters Norma and Velina in action, as well as Pyrois, the Proxy's own battle unit. Velina is the first character to use the wind element, so she's sure to shake up our team comps and blow enemies away, literally.

The new area takes inspiration from Britain, with some vaguely Victorian and steampunk-inspired decor. It really reminds us of Galar, from Pokémon Sword and Shield - we can almost pretend the Bangboo are like Pokémon.

I'm most excited to just wander around and take it in. The first establishments we see in the trailer are a scone cafe and a coffee shop in a place called Beckford Street. Belle then goes to a waffle stand and orders a delectable-looking box of treats. Now I'm hungry. If you're hungry for ZZZ codes, check our guide for the latest codes offering currency, polychromes, and maybe some edible in-game items.