A year and a half later, we finally get confirmation that Zenless Zone Zero's idol faction is real

Do you remember, right before Zenless Zone Zero released, when we got a glimpse of some upcoming characters? This included the likes of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team and the Sons of Calydon bikers. It also included a faction of cutesy idols, which were not seen again for literal months.

Now, in October of 2025, Hoyoverse has made social media accounts for the Angels of Delusion - the idol faction. They're real, they're happening, and we can't wait to meet them. You can check out the official 'AOD' X and YouTube accounts to learn more. There's not too much going on except some branding, but we expect something more soon.

They got their first reveal two months before Zenless released in a post on BiliBili, then appeared in a live stream in June 2024, and then got an official name in a Dev Talk video in April 2025.

There are three members that we know of - a short girl with blonde hair, a girl with black hair, and a robotic girl with big, pink ears. We've seen them huddled around a desk packed with bangboo merch in a pink room, and even got a glimpse of concept art of all three characters.

It's been a long wait, but it now seems like they're actually on the horizon. We're currently in version 2.3, and we know that Banyue and Dialyn are the next ZZZ characters coming in version 2.4, so the earliest we'll get playable idols would be 2.5 - or later.

For now, we need to wait and see what their release schedule turns out to be, and which of them will be S-ranks. There aren't many A-ranks in the game, but if all three release in one patch, it would make sense to have one at a lower rarity. I'm not quite sure which one fits the bill, though.

To help you save up for the girls, you can use these Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free polychromes, and then check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see which characters we rank the highest.