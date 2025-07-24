As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

You can grab some exclusive Zenless Zone Zero merch at Anime Impulse

A new event means plenty of new Zenless Zone Zero merch to get your hands on, or a burger, or even a coffee in a cafe if you want.

artwork advertising the zzz anime impulse collaboration
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Zenless Zone Zero 

The latest Anime Impulse event is nearly here and has some Zenless Zone Zero goodies on offer, which we're jealous of, as we're not going to be there. It's a busy time for Hoyo fans, with an official café in Berlin, burgers in London, and now this.

If you're not sure what the event is, Anime Impulse provides a place for fans of anime, games, and much more to come together. There'll be plenty of cool cosplays on show, along with meetups for Honkai Star Rail, Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, and Zenless Zone Zero, among other fandoms.

At the event, held in Santa Clara, California, on July 26 and 27, you can find the Hoyoverse team at Booth E4, with some exclusive merch from the ZZZ hub. We're not sure what it is exactly, but if it's similar to the previous pop-ups, you can expect ZZZ character standees, posters, keychains, and maybe even some ZZZ bangboo-themed items.

If you're there on the 26th, don't forget to enter the events they have going on. There's a trivia quiz, cosplay contest, and a giveaway for free items - who doesn't love that? There's also a Zenless panel happening at 1:15 PM on the main stage.

Meanwhile, if you happen to be in the UK, there's a tasty collab with the Butchies chain of restaurants at the moment where you can get a themed burger, stickers, postcards, and a redemption code.

Along with free merch, we recommend you grab the UGreen x Genshin Impact collab items if you're a fan of Hoyo's games and in need of the best power bank.

