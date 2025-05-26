Here it is – confirmation of the Zenless Zone Zero's first anniversary rewards! The version 2.0 livestream debuted on May 23, showing off the new characters, reruns, story updates, and, of course, the free stuff we get.

It's been a busy few weeks for gacha game fans, as we've had Honkai Star Rail's second anniversary, Wuthering Waves' first anniversary, and now Zenless Zone Zero turns one. Recently, Wuthering Waves' rewards left fans feeling a little flat, but now Zenless takes the award for the best offerings as there's a ton of presents to get in the pre-registration stage, and as the update rolls out on June 5, 2025.

To start, players get a stack of 1,600 polychromes, then there are two log-in events giving out 20 master tapes and ten boopons collectively, then you can redeem one standard five-star and a w-engine. So, if you're missing one of them or want to get an extra mindscape, now's your chance. Then, if you're like me, you can grab an extra copy of ZZZ Lycaon's W-eengine to use on ZZZ's Lighter, as his current banner is withholding his signature from me.

On top of this, proxies get skins for Belle and Wise to give them a fitting outfit for Waifei Peninsula, the new area you get to explore. Purchase bonuses on polychromes in the store also reset, so if you're going all-in for any ZZZ characters, you get more bang(boo) for your buck.

The pre-registration page is live now for you to secure some polychromes. There are plenty of other Zenless Zone Zero events going on in the 2.0 version, so you can get even more pulls. That's just as well because all three of Yunkui Summit's new characters look really fun to play, especially ZZZ's Yixuan.

The game itself is getting a bit of an overhaul with the addition of a mini-map and new map screen, making traversal between areas a bit easier, and tweaks to most menus. You can also uninstall older content to free up some space, which is very appreciated as a mobile player.

You can grab the new Zenless Zone Zero codes here to get a couple more pulls, and then check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see how we rank all the characters.