Zenless Zone Zero Aria release date, voice actors, more

The second of the Angels of Delusion to release as a playable character is Zenless Zone Zero's Aria. She's an interesting character, as she has two forms - she's a robot, but can disguise herself as more of a human, some of the time. Either way, she kills it on stage and in combat.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Aria:

When is Zenless Zone Zero's Aria release date?

ZZZ's Aria releases into the game on March 4, 2026. This is in the second half of the 2.6 update, after her fellow Angel, Sunna, debuts. You can get her signature S-rank w-engine, Angel in the Shell, at the same time.

Aria also gets a skin called Discordant Note, which you can purchase in the Today's Outfit section of the store.

Who is Aria?

Aria is an S-Rank character who is anomaly specialty and uses the ether element. She fits in perfectly with ZZZ's Sunna and Nangong Yu, the two other Angels of Delusion who make up the idol trio taking New Eridu by storm. She's the lead singer of the band and likely the main DPS in the full team when Nangong Yu joins the roster.

Though she's a bit different. She's an Intelligent Construct - like Billy and Qingyi - and has two forms. Some audience members actually cotton on and think she's a construct in disguise. Little do they know how true that is. She chooses to appear as a pink-haired humanoid girl, but is actually a pink and grey robot.

A fun fact for you - her fifth and sixth Mindscape Cinema descriptions are references to the movie Blade Runner (Tears in the Rain) and Earth, Wind, and Fire's song September (Construct's Dream).

Who are Aria's voice actors?

Here are the voice actors we currently know who play Aria in Zenless Zone Zero:

Chinese - Jingchen

- Jingchen Japanese - Maeda Kaori

- Maeda Kaori Korean - Cha Young-hee

- Cha Young-hee English - TBA

Aria's Chinese voice actor also plays Genshin Impact's Kachina, Bailu in Honkai Impact 3rd, and Honkai Star Rail's Hyacine. Her Japanese VA plays Honkai Star Rail's Lingsha.