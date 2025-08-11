Zenless Zone Zero revs its engine ahead of potential Gamescom reveal

So, a new Zenless Zone Zero trailer appeared, giving a very, very, quick glimpse at a date and some form of upcoming gift from the Victoria Housekeeping faction. We're not currently sure whether this is an in-game addition or an offline sort of exhibit.

The Aston Martin logo appears for less than a second, on what seems to be the outside of a building with a road next to it and a viewing platform above. I'm not into cars or racing, but it sure looks like a pit stop for a racetrack to me. There's also a very quick shot of some machinery, potentially an engine. We also see ZZZ's Lycaon and ZZZ's Rina making an appearance as part of the Victoria Housekeeping Co.

We also get what appear to be the dates 8.20 and 8.24, which happen to line up with this year's Gamescom - and who's going to be there? Hoyoverse and Zenless. Perhaps there'll be a fancy car at the show to check out.

The trailer's description has Rina stating that "the Proxies will receive this special surprise very soon". Are we all getting a new car? An Aston Martin-themed w-engine in the game? Maybe we're getting a new character in the Housekeeping faction called Aston Martin who whips a car out during their ultimate.

While I'd love this to mean we're getting the ability to drive in the game, I unfortunately highly doubt it. ZZZ is currently gearing up for a collaboration with Razer, which will likely include PC accessories, but I imagine we might get some merch or themed in-game cosmetics featuring the supercar branding, as an entire car may be out of most players' budgets.

I also don't think it's just the X sweepstake to win a fancy keychain - that's just a fun extra to get you some goodies in the lead-up to the big reveal.

This is all fun for car enjoyers, I'm sure, but where the heck is a Sons of Calydon and Triumph or Harley Davidson collaboration? Well, whatever happens, I'm saving up polychromes using the Zenless Zone Zero codes for any potential new ZZZ characters.