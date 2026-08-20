Zenless Zone Zero bids farewell to the artist behind Billy, Miyabi, and more

One of the things that drew me to Zenless Zone Zero in the first place was the look of the playable characters. Billy Kid, specifically, caught my eye, as you don't often see fully robotic characters in gacha games - and we have artist Atwo to thank for that and many, many more cool designs.

Now, though, Atwo has announced their departure from the ZZZ team. You can see their announcement here. The original post is on Bilibili, but thanks to it being translated, we know that Atwo thanks everyone and says that after six years, they're moving on from Zenless. They worked through ideation to the first beta test, all the way up to recent updates, including the second anniversary.

Atwo then goes on to say that the reason they're leaving is that they want to make a game. A farming simulation game, to be precise, as they've always enjoyed that genre. My mind immediately goes to seeing ZZZ's Billy manning a tractor, but I'd imagine that's not exactly what it'll look like. I, for one, am excited to see the results, though.

As for which character designs came from Atwo, we've got the OG's like Billy, Soukaku, and Koleda, all the way up to Manato, Banyue, Seed Sr, and Yuzuha. Famitsu recently showed off their work for season 2, including concept art and the final designs.

There may yet be more characters designed by Atwo coming out that we haven't seen yet, or it could be that the change happened a while ago and we were none the wiser. After all, there's more than one artist working on ZZZ's characters.