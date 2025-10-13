Zenless Zone Zero redeems the lack of S-rank males with Banyue

Have you seen Zenless Zone Zero's Banyue? He's a big, lion-y robot man with a really cool aesthetic - and a kit to match. As the kids say these days, Hoyoverse really cooked with this one, and he might have the most interesting moveset in the game.

We now, officially, know that Banyue is an S-rank agent who uses the rupture path and fire element. He's probably the reason why Komano Manato was kept - or demoted to - an A-rank, who also uses rupture and fire. He's being powercrept before he even comes out, poor guy, but Banyue is so fun that I can't even be mad.

Thanks to leaker Dim, there's a video showcasing Banyue's combat animations along with how he appears in the menu. It seems he uses golden baoding balls, holding some in his hand and having a few hover around him. During combat, they move around as he throws them with extra arms that sprout out of his back.

He can create two stone pillars to interrupt enemies and smash them together, likely sandwiching said enemy in the middle. As if that wasn't all, he can summon a vortex that scorches the floor while hitting foes, and apparently focus his energy to hold himself in place and tank a hit.

While his animations and overall appearance look really cool, we'll need to see how well he sells. Zenless has a history of almost sabotaging S-rank males' banners. The last S-rank man in the game was ZZZ's Hugo, who released right before Yixuan in the second half of the last patch in the 1.0 versions.

Before that were ZZZ's Lighter and Harumasa, who were released alongside Miyabi. Miyabi, the void hunter, who was the most hyped character since the release of the game, that most people were saving for while skipping other banners. We also got a free copy of Harumasa, so there was even less reason to actually pull on him.

Let's hope that, unlike Seed Sr, Star Rail's Svarog, and Sam, Banyue remains a robotic dude and doesn't do a face reveal into a small, cutesy girl. Either way, if you're saving for him like I am, make sure to use these Zenless Zone Zero codes and keep up with all the Zenless Zone Zero events ahead of his Zenless Zone Zero banner.