Once again, the gacha community is on fire because of a small tweak made to a game. This time, it’s because of a slight Zenless Zone Zero censorship update that left some players feeling a certain way now that they can’t zoom right in on certain body parts.

In Zenless Zone Zero’s update 1.4, finally ushering in the long-awaited Miyabi, Proxies can also change which character they walk around New Eridu as. Previously, you could take a stroll as Wise, Belle, Burnice, Caesar, Yanagi, and Lighter – but now the whole cast is available.

So what’s the issue? Well, as the update went live, it made it so that characters turned invisible when you zoomed the camera right toward their backside. Why would you do such a thing? Who knows. I’m sure it’s got nothing to do with people thirsting over the rotund design of most Zenless Zone Zero characters’ behinds.

What an outrage! Hoyoverse has now toned it back down, citing that it was an issue where “the fading effect of the Agent appears faded when viewed from specific angles did not display correctly”, so now it only makes the character half transparent instead of fully invisible. We also got 300 polychrome for the sheer inconvenience.

This could also be due to bigger character models, not just people trying to upskirt Burnice. ZZZ’s Ben, the walking, talking bear, has a giant model. He can’t even fit in the Random Play shop, which is why we never see him in there. Developers mentioned this in a live stream and it could be a reason for the transparency, as Ben would block the entire screen if he was left fully visible – if you zoom into his, uh, lower back.

Personally, I’m not one to move around in a game zoomed right into a character’s cheeks, but if you wanna do that, go ahead – the ZZZ censorship hasn’t changed much. Apologies to Jane Doe for the above screenshots, but I needed to illustrate the point.

