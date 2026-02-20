Zenless Zone Zero Cissia release date, voice actors, and lore

Hoyoverse's city-based RPG loves a thiren - an animal-themed humanoid - and it looks like there's a new one on the block. As the first snake thiren to join the cast of playable characters, Zenless Zone Zero Cissia is an intriguing member of the Metropolitan Order Division who wears black and pink clothing and has a long, white tail - but what can she do as part of our teams?

If you're interested in getting her on your roster, make sure to use the new Zenless Zone Zero codes and start saving those polychromes. You can also see what's going on in the next Zenless Zone Zero update, and where every S-rank falls in our Zenless Zone Zero tier list.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Cissia:

When is the Zenless Zone Zero Cissia release date?

Cissia will debut in Zenless Zone Zero in version 2.7. Both her and ZZZ's Nangong Yu release in this patch, but Hoyoverse has yet to confirm which phase of the ZZZ banners they'll feature in. Of course, you'll also be able to pull for Cissia's signature S-rank w-engine on the featured w-engine banner when she arrives in-game.

Who is Cissia?

Cissia is a snake thiren, which is a type of animal-human hybrid that we've not seen in the game before. She also has a small white snake wrapped around her chest. She carries a spear, though animations show her using it more like a whip sword. In terms of her kit, Hoyoverse has confirmed that she's an S-Rank agent who deals electric damage and fills the attack specialty. She's the fifth electric attack agent to debut, after Anton, Harumasa, Seed, and Solder 0.

Ahead of her drip marketing, Cissia has barely appeared in Zenless Zone Zero aside from a quick mention in one of Sunna's trust events. Due to this, we're not really sure who she is or what she's like - so, we're eager to meet her in person.

We do know that she works in the Metropolitan Order Division of New Eridu's Public Security (N.E.P.S for short). She's the first member of this faction, so again, we need to wait to see what they're about.

Who are Cissia's voice actors?

We know of three of Cissia's voice actors ahead of her release:

Chinese - Jiang Wen

- Jiang Wen Japanese - Fairouz Ai

- Fairouz Ai Korean - Kim I-an

She shares both her Japanese and Korean voice actors with Genshin Impact's Xilonen - though, from what we've seen of her personality so far, Cissia doesn't seem to share many other similarities with Natlan's skilled Name Engraver.