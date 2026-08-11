Zenless Zone Zero Claret release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Here’s what we know about ZZZ’s Claret ahead of her debut in-game. She seems fierce, fashionable, and like a good fighter.

zzz claret over a purple background
Holly Alice Avatar

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I love it when new classes come to games I play. Zenless Zone Zero's Claret's class is currently a mystery (unless you look at leaks), and I'm intrigued. She's also got a cool, gothic design, a great cast of voice actors, and a huge battleaxe. I'm sold.

To save some polychrome for her, grab the new Zenless Zone Zero codes from our guide, and then take a peek at our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see who the best teammates are.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Claret:

Zenless Zone Zero Claret release date speculation

Claret got a drip marketing reveal while update 3.1 was going on, so we assume she'll debut on the 3.2 ZZZ banners. We're not sure whether she's first or second half, but as her drip came first out of the two new characters, it's likely she'll be on the first set in early September.

A first look at zzz claret's outfit and character design

Who is Claret?

Rarity S-rank
Attribute Electric
Specialty Armorer

Miss Claret, to some, Lady Claret to others, is the Administrative Director of Roscaelifer's Flint Workshop. She works here with Roxy, a fellow playable character.

The workshop makes Flint Porcelloy, a composite of Porcelume used for weaponry and other parts in New Eridu, including ZZZ's Jane Doe's daggers, and even parts of ZZZ's Qingyi herself. We're yet to officially meet Claret in the story, so other than her occupation, we don't know too much about her just yet.

Who are Claret's voice actors?

What we do know is that Claret's voice actor list is stacked. In English, she's voiced by Cassandra Lee Morris, who you may recognize as Genshin's Mualani and Persona 5's Morgana. Her Chinese VA, Liu Zhixiao, plays Genshin's Citlali, and her Japanese actress, Ueda Kana, personifies Genshin's Yoimiya and HSR's Rin Tohsaka.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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