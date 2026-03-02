Zenless Zone Zero releases the worst-performing S-Rank so far, while Wuthering Waves whizzes up the charts

We've known about the pastel-pop princesses in Zenless Zone Zero since before the game's debut - and now one of them is out in the world and on our rosters. But, strangely, the sales figures are shockingly low.

Artwork of the Angels of Delusion, a trio of idols who perform music in New Eridu, appeared alongside the release of Hoyoverse's ARPG. However, none of them were available until now, in early 2026, with ZZZ's Sunna debuting first. She's an S-rank support unit, but falls victim to being rather niche. Her first teammate, Aria, releases this week, so sales may go back up.

What am I talking about? Well, the sales data for gacha games in February is here, and it's not looking good for ZZZ. At number one, Genshin Impact still reigns supreme with a huge $54m estimate, continuing Nod-Krai's popular streak. Honkai Star Rail is up from $8m to $21m thanks to the 4.0 release, taking the ninth spot, but Zenless is down at number 15.

January's profit was just over $23m, but that's hardly surprising due to Ye Shunguang's debut as the latest Void Hunter, and a handful of reruns happening at the same time. Despite Yixuan, another excellent Void Hunter, having a rerun during February, it couldn't help Sunna break into the top ten, with Zenless achieving revenues of just $13m in February. And that's worldwide, too.

There are some reasons for this - as the Angels were one of the first factions we saw, it's likely that people had saved up plenty to get them, even this far into the game. So, that means banked pulls getting spent instead of fresh money. There's also been a lot of freebies in the game through events and log-ins, reducing the need to buy more polychromes.

Hopefully, as Aria and Nangong Yu release, the Angels' profit margin will improve. Speaking of profits, Wuthering Waves has had the opposite luck. Aemeath, recently released five-star fusion DPS, has absolutely skyrocketed the game up the charts. Her performance in-game (along with her looks, no doubt) has more than doubled the game's profits in a month from $19m to $46m. Maybe I should have pulled her instead of saving for Luuk… oh well. I'm going to go back to saving polychromes for the rest of the Angels in Zenless, even if no one else is.