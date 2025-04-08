We’re coming up to Zenless Zone Zero’s first anniversary, and the game’s developer is already letting us know what’s in store in future updates, including new characters, mechanics, and the addition of a mini-map feature.

In a new Dev Talk video on YouTube, Zenless Zone Zero’s game designer Y talks through plenty of upcoming content. Version 2.0, referred to as ‘season two’ by Y, will likely take place around the game’s first anniversary on July 4, 2025. We know that version 1.7 is happening, but there may also be a 1.8 to bridge the gap, though this isn’t confirmed yet.

As proxies step into season two, you get to go to a new area called Waifei Peninsula. No, not waifu Peninsula, though I’m sure there will be plenty of them. The main city area is Failume Heights, which will show off ZZZ’s new map changes, redesigned travel system, and the Phaethon siblings’ next course of action – the Suibian Temple. Here, you have extra tasks on top of Sixth Street’s video store, wrapped up in a management-sim flavored bundle.

A new update also means new characters. You may recognize the name ‘Yi Xuan’ – she’s Ju Fufu’s mentor, but turns out to also be the leader of the Yinkui Summit Faction, who will make her debut as a ‘key character’ in season two. Y also confirms that you’ll see the OBOL Squad back again, along with the introduction of the idol faction Angels of Delusion at long last. We first saw artwork of them way back when ZZZ released, but you can finally meet them in version 2.0 and beyond.

For a full rundown of new mechanics and updates, you need to wait for the version 2.0 stream, but Y promises that tweaked combat mechanics are coming, along with updates to existing characters to make sure they remain relevant and compatible with newly released agents. Honkai Star Rail, please take notes.

This also comes with updates to most aspects of the game based on feedback from players, including an updated dailies system, the addition of a mini-map, and an overhaul of the general map system so moving around will be a lot easier. You can see the full Dev Talk above.

There’s a trailer releasing on April 13 packed with story and lore ahead of version 2.0, and a livestream focusing on the Xbox version of the game on April 11. Who knows, maybe that April Fool’s Xboo might become real after all?

