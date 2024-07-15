We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Want 5K polychrome for free? This Zenless Zone Zero contest is for you

Polychrome ain’t cheap in Zenless Zone Zero, but Hoyoverse will give you 5k of it if you can emerge victorious in a new art contest.

Protecting New Eridu in Zenless Zone Zero can yield some tasty rewards, like master tapes or stacks of polychrome. If you’re eager to get your hands on more Zenless Zone Zero polychrome, then it’s time to dig out your pen and paper, because Hoyoverse’s latest challenge isn’t actually in-game. As part of a brand-new art contest, you could net yourself a hefty prize for winning: 5k polychrome.

Yeah, we gulped at the sheer thought of it too. Aside from using all the Zenless Zone Zero codes available, grinding for polychrome is a tad time-consuming. So, if you feel like expressing your inner Van Gogh or Picasso, the ‘DIY Bangboo’ contest is for you.

“Unearth your creativity and draw your Bangboo! Participate for the chance to win 5,000 Polychromes and awesome merch,” Hoyoverse says on the gacha game’s social media channels. However, there isn’t too long to get your entry submitted.

Hoyoverse fans have from Monday, July 15, 2024, until Sunday, July 28, 2024, to send in their Bangboo designs. Don’t worry if your art skills need the cobwebs dusting off, though. Luckily, Hoyoverse is giving fans of the excellent mobile game access to a nifty template, as seen below, that takes most of the hard work out for you.

All you need to do is flex your creativity with a vibrant design, so let your imagination run wild. Once you’re ready to let Hoyoverse see what you’ve cooked up, you can submit your design here.

