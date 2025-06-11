Zenless Zone Zero devs promise more husbandos in future

Zenless Zone Zero just celebrated its first birthday, ushering in an entirely new area, fresh characters, and combat roles. In a recent interview with Siliconera, producer Zhenyu Li talks about creating 2.0's Waifei Peninsula as well as the future of the game, design aspects, and, most importantly, male characters. We're here reporting husbando news for you once again.

Right now, there are 36 playable characters, including upcoming ZZZ's Ju Fufu. Of those, a measly nine are male. Two of them are just literal bears, one's a wolf man, and another is a cyborg. That leaves a very small amount of dudes to pick from compared to the 27 women, none of whom are bears or cyborgs, I might add.

In the interview with Siliconera, the publication asks Li whether there's "any chance" players will see more male characters, with a focus on five-star rarity. Li responds that "There will definitely be more male agents in the future, including S-Rank ones." He continues that "we can't reveal who they all are just yet, we'll continue to introduce different characters as new versions of the game are released and the story unfolds." Waifei Peninsula might not just be waifu Peninsula, after all.

Now, if you're a sneaky sausage like I am, you'll know all about the leaked characters said to be coming up in the 2.0 patches. Allegedly, it involves a couple of male characters, though the one we've seen in-game already - Komano Monato - appears to be an A-rank at present. There's nothing wrong with A-rank characters, but the issue remains that you can't guarantee you'll actually ever get one on the banners.

Even so, version 2.0's Zenless Zone Zero banners feature two female S-ranks and ZZZ's Pan Yinhu as the only (A-rank) male, and now we have confirmation of two more S-rank female characters coming to 2.1. These are Alice Thymefield and Ukinami Yuzuha, who are part of the same faction as Komano, yet he's nowhere in sight.

I, for one, can't wait to get more male characters on my roster - my three built S-ranks - ZZZ's Lighter, ZZZ's Hugo, and ZZZ's Lycaon - are all on one team, so I need some more to make a second. Well, hopefully the next Zenless Zone Zero update will surprise us all.