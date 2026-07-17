An official ZZZ and Honkai Star Rail crossover event is here, but is there more?

Hold on to your inter-dimensional hats, ZZZ and Honkai Star Rail are currently crossing over with a collab event.

zzz x hsr collab news - Pom Pom and a Proxy outside in New Eridu
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Zenless Zone Zero 
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OK, so an official Zenless Zone Zero x Honkai Star Rail collaboration wasn't on my bingo card for 2026, but here we are. This marks the first inter-Hoyo collab in a long time, but it's not the first.

What on earth is that on Sixth Street - is it a bird, a tiny plane… no, it's Honkai Star Rail's Pom Pom! No, really. The conductor of the Astral Express appears in the video store to ask for the Proxy's help finding a comic book. Then they move around Sixth Street, so you can track them down and talk to them more.

Now, could this ZZZ x Honkai Star Rail crossover lead to characters from each game releasing in the other? Leaks suggest that a couple of characters will appear on the Honkai Star Rail roster, with HSR's Robin joining the Zenless character roster. These are leaks and could be misinformed - we'll need to wait for more information.

We also wonder if this suggests that the Zenless and Star Rail universes are connected? Are all three of the big Hoyo trio's universes actually part of the same world? We know that the Genshin glider appears in the Herta Space Station, and it's likely that HSR's planets are in the same world as Teyvat, and now we have Pom-Pom on Sixth Street. I wonder where the Astral Express pulled up, as we currently don't have any train stations big enough in Zenless…

zzz x hsr collab news - Pom Pom in the video store talking to a proxy

Well, whatever happens, make sure you stock up on HSR codes and ZZZ codes so you can get any crossover characters that appear.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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