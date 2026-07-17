An official ZZZ and Honkai Star Rail crossover event is here, but is there more?

OK, so an official Zenless Zone Zero x Honkai Star Rail collaboration wasn't on my bingo card for 2026, but here we are. This marks the first inter-Hoyo collab in a long time, but it's not the first.

What on earth is that on Sixth Street - is it a bird, a tiny plane… no, it's Honkai Star Rail's Pom Pom! No, really. The conductor of the Astral Express appears in the video store to ask for the Proxy's help finding a comic book. Then they move around Sixth Street, so you can track them down and talk to them more.

Now, could this ZZZ x Honkai Star Rail crossover lead to characters from each game releasing in the other? Leaks suggest that a couple of characters will appear on the Honkai Star Rail roster, with HSR's Robin joining the Zenless character roster. These are leaks and could be misinformed - we'll need to wait for more information.

We also wonder if this suggests that the Zenless and Star Rail universes are connected? Are all three of the big Hoyo trio's universes actually part of the same world? We know that the Genshin glider appears in the Herta Space Station, and it's likely that HSR's planets are in the same world as Teyvat, and now we have Pom-Pom on Sixth Street. I wonder where the Astral Express pulled up, as we currently don't have any train stations big enough in Zenless…

Well, whatever happens, make sure you stock up on HSR codes and ZZZ codes so you can get any crossover characters that appear.