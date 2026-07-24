The tastiest ZZZ collab yet goes live today with our favorite idols

Yes, another Zenless Zone Zero collaboration is on the way. It's with KFC again, but this time features a trio of characters previously unseen with fast-food-themed features.

The Angels of Delusion - ZZZ's Sunna, Aria, and Nangong Yu - take center stage in this tasty collab, with a themed meal and collection of merchandise available from KFC in China for a limited time.

Along with some succulent chicken, you can get shiny pin badges, art cards, a cute, pink tote bag, and what appears to be a cubic wallet designed to look like the collab's Colonel Sanders-inspired bangboo. I want this as a coin purse. Please send me one, thanks. You can see pictures here.

You can also get in-game items from a redeemable ZZZ code, including a themed stamina item, an avatar and namecards themed around the bangboo, the "Extremely Crispy" title, XP items, and of course, dennies to spend.

To get your hands on this merch menu, you can order the Angels-themed meal for less than the equivalent of $10. If you happen to be near the Ring Live Galaxy in Shanghai, you can head to the venue between July 25 and 31 to attend a meet-and-greet with the idol trio. How neat!

Now for the bad news. Once again, this collaboration is region-locked. Only KFC locations in China will be decked out with AOD posters and host the event. While there are others taking place across the world at different eateries via the Operation Yum event, the Angels of Delusion one is much cooler.