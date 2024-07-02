Hoyoverse is running a huge range of Zenless Zone Zero launch events to celebrate the global release of its new urban fantasy ARPG. The company has already released two music videos ahead of launch day, one of which features Grammy Award-winning producer Tiësto.

Zenless Zone Zero is following in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail’s footsteps by getting the typical Hoyoverse treatment when it comes to online and offline launch events. Global fans, or those of you who simply prefer to stay inside, can take part in the “Drip Fest” fan works contest from July 6 onwards, or expand on game producer Zhenyu Li’s love for Street Fighter that we touched on in our Zenless Zone Zero interview by watching the Zenless Zone Zero x Street Fighter 6 creators roundtable.

As for offline activities, Hoyoverse is hosting three exciting events in the US throughout July. The first event is a mural pop-up in Venice Beach, California, and it’s open right now. Zenless Zone Zero collaborated with artist and illustrator Gian Galang to create the unique piece for Venice Beach’s Ocean Front Walk, and you can visit to take photos and see the art up close until July 28, 2024.

Next is NYC’s Hollow Sighting, a gigantic Hollow with built-in 360° panorama projection located by the World Trade Center. Enter the Hollow if you dare to complete collection missions and other tasks in this immersive experience, and you might just win some limited-edition merchandise. The Hollow Sighting is only open from July 12 – 13, 2024, so act fast, Proxies!

Finally, head down to Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, 2024, to witness an incredible Zenless Zone Zero drone show. The spectacle uses over 1,000 drones and lasts for eight minutes, starting at 9pm EDT. You can hang out at the pier with ZZZ cosplayers, get merch, and spot in-game features like Bangboos from 2pm, so head down early for the full experience and to secure a good viewing spot for the show.

That's a wrap on the Zenless Zone Zero launch events based in the US and online. Make sure you check out the game's social media profiles for more information on activities in your area.