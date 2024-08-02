Listen up, Proxies, we have another mission for you. Well, it’s not mandatory, but you can accept it if you wish – take part in the offline Zenless Zone Zero event in London this summer to scoop up some in-game cash and fun little prizes.

The event runs from August 8 to 14, 2024, in Shoreditch, London. You can start by enjoying something to eat at Shoryu Ramen near the Shoreditch High Street station, then head to the Close-Up Cinema store, Flashback Records, get a drink at High-Grade Coffee, and finish your day off at Immersive Gamebox arcade.

Of course, you don’t have to follow this path exactly – bear in mind that Shoryu Ramen opens at 12 pm daily and remains open into the night, but the cinema, coffee shop, and Gamebox all close around 4 pm. We can’t promise Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy will be hanging around the arcade, but you never know.

Taking part in the offline event promises piles of dennies and other in-game items, along with a gift. We’re not sure what these gifts are just yet, but we assume they’ll be themed around the noodle bar and coffee shop found on Sixth Street in the game.

As you potter around Shoreditch, don’t forget to earn some extra dennies you can exchange for an extra souvenir, and take part in a prize draw for items including customized gifts, stickers, fans (which we sorely need in this weather), and postcards. If you get three dennies, you can exchange it for a prize. To get them, you can take a photo of a bangboo, scan Anby’s poster, and find a specific pattern in a secret location. All entry methods are listed in this Tweet.

Will you be heading out to hunt down some real-life bangboos? We definitely will, so perhaps we’ll see you there. Whether you’re into Hoyo’s new game or yet to start, grab the new Zenless Zone Zero codes here and check out all the Zenless Zone Zero events in the game to keep you busy.