A Zenless Zone Zero McDonald’s collaboration isn’t something we expected to see, yet here we are. It seems as though the Proxies of New Eridu are putting down their weapons and picking up their burger presses, because an exciting teaser image appeared in the most recent Chinese stream for the hugely popular gacha. Although we don’t have a great deal of information on the collab just yet, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Genshin Impact has teamed with both McDonald’s and KFC fairly recently, so we’re not surprised that one of the most popular gacha games now wants a slice of the pie. Or a bite of the burger. The Genshin collab saw a whole bunch of goodies on offer, so for all you Zenless Zone Zero players who like to feast on cheeseburgers, fries, and apple pies, you could be in with a chance of bagging some pretty cool rewards as well as a full belly.

According to @ZenlessWorldZero on Twitter, all the fast food fun is only available in China, so that means no Happy Meals for the rest of us, unfortunately. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re totally left out. We still have hope for a skin with Anby wearing those adorable specs.

We’d also like to think that McDonald’s learned its lesson after the collaboration with Genshin Impact. You needed to opt in for emails before you ordered, if you bought the combo meal then you missed out on one of the rewards, and most food items came out in standard boxes instead of the Genshin-themed ones. It was all a bit of a hot mess, so we’re hoping that the fast food giant now knows what to expect from us hungry, hungry gacha fans when the Zenless Zone Zero collaboration appears.

