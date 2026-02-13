The last - but certainly not least - Angel of Delusion to join the playable roster is Zenless Zone Zero's Nangong Yu. She's actually the only literal angel in the group, as her wings are natural, and she has a cool blue halo. And - get this - she wields dual, giant, morningstar maces.

Zenless Zone Zero Nangong Yu release date, voice actors, more

When is Zenless Zone Zero's Nangong Yu release date?

ZZZ's Nangong Yu will release in March 2026, in update Version 2.7. Her exact date is yet to be confirmed, but we expect her to be in the first half due to her drip marketing arriving first.

Who is Nangong Yu?

Nangong Yu, also known as Xiao'Yu in-game, is a founding member, lead dancer, and captain of the Angels of Delusion idol group. She and fellow agent ZZZ's Sunna are long-time friends, along with ZZZ's Aria, joining the crew.

In combat, she's a stun agent and uses the ether attribute, marking the first to use that combination in the game. She's also an S-rank character, so you can guarantee you get her on the banner.

Nangong Yu has the word 'Suriel' written on her wings. This is a reference to an angel mentioned in the bible by the same name, really bringing home the fact she's a real-life angel and isn't wearing fake wings, unlike other members of the group.

Who are Nangong Yu's voice actors?

Here are the voice actors we currently have confirmed to be playing Nangong Yu in Zenless Zone Zero:

Chinese - Du Qingqing

- Du Qingqing Japanese - Takao Kanon

- Takao Kanon Korean - Lim Ji-yeon

- Lim Ji-yeon English - TBC

Her Chinese voice actor, Du Qingqing, also plays roles in other Hoyoverse games. She voices Genshin Impact's Kokomi, Honkai Star Rail's Asta, and Thelema in Honkai Impact 3rd. Similarly, her Japanese voice actor, Takao Kanon, plays Genshin Impact's Noelle and Honkai Star Rail's Cerydra.