Zenless Zone Zero Norma release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

As we journey to a new area, we get to meet colorful characters like Zenless Zone Zero's Norma, a blonde girl dressed like a Bangboo. In this guide, we go through everything you need to know about her rank, element, faction, and more.

If you're saving up for Norma, check out our Zenless Zone Zero codes guide next. We've also got comprehensive guides covering the latest Zenless Zone Zero events and the power rankings in the Zenless Zone Zero tier list.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Norma:

Zenless Zone Zero Norma release date speculation

We expect Norma to join the playable roster during Zenless Zone Zero's 3.0 update. This is pretty certain based on the timing of her drip marketing, as well as her introduction alongside the rest of the 3.0 main cast.

Who is Norma?

Norma is an S-rank fire stun agent. Her full name is Norma Hollowell, and she belongs to the External Strategy Department (ESD) faction, alongside Zenless Zone Zero's Velina. The ESD falls under the Marcel Group's jurisdiction, which creates and maintains Bangboos. Norma is officially listed as the ESD's Chief Technician.

Norma's design is very cute, with long ears and a hat that the Bangboos she works with clearly inspired. Based on what little we know about her from other characters, she seems to be a mad scientist type who loves experimenting on Bangboos to improve them, with mixed results.

Who are Norma's voice actors?

These are all of Zenless Zone Zero Norma's voice actors:

English: Madeline Dorroh

Chinese: Wang Xiaotong

Japanese: Izumi Fuka

Korean: Kim Yun-chae

You might recognize Kim Yun-chae as the Korean voice of Genshin Impact's Linnea, as well as Honkai Star Rail's Cerydra. Wang Xiaotong also has Hoyoverse acting credits, voicing Genshin Impact's Mualani, Genshin Impact's Dori, and Changsheng, as well as several Honkai Impact 3rd characters.

While Madeline Dorroh has voiced a couple of Genshin Impact NPCs, you might also recognize her as the voice of Poli, Product 23, and Marciana in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Izumi Fuka also has credits in Nikke, as well as Umamusume: Pretty Derby, and Arknights.