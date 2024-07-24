Listen up, Proxies, there’s a lot of Zenless Zone Zero optimizations coming your way very soon, including some super helpful quality-of-life changes and aesthetic updates to improve your time in New Eridu.

As with any newly released game, there are some kinks to work out, along with plenty of community feedback to listen to and take on board. In a recent Twitter post, Hoyoverse confirms a list of changes coming to the gacha game in a Zenless Zone Zero update very soon, along with some planned for a release in later patches.

We’re most excited about the mention of playing as different characters in the game – though, as we said in our Zenless Zone Zero review, the game is already excellent. The post states that “currently, you can only control Wise or Belle in the city” instead of all the characters on your roster. Apparently, we’ll get an update on this in future special program streams, where Hoyo will outline plans to add other characters that we can run around as. Please, let me be Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy when I visit the arcade.

Another very intriguing tidbit is that any story or exploration commissions you have finished, but haven’t collected every reward for, will allow you to use Fairy to go back in and get the goods for you. You can use the ‘Fairy Assistance’ feature once you meet certain requirements to give Fairy access to collect the missing rewards – after a set period of time. This, essentially, cheat seems helpful for those who don’t wish to grind the same level over and over again to pick up the last loot box in a commission area.

To quickly sum up the post, the most notable changes along with the above are as follows:

When getting a new agent, you get a profile picture of that agent to use on your Inter-Knot interface

A feature to freely change the in-game time will unlock after a certain Inter-Knot level

A manual chain attack option comes to the combat set-up screen

A cancel chain attack option will be available during combat

A preset lineup feature is coming that allows you to set up a team loadout (complete with a bangboo)

You can interact with your surroundings and advance the story progress from the ‘perspective of the mission’s protagonist’ – we’re not 100% sure what this means yet, but it likely means that while in a character’s story, you can play as them outside battle

The ability to cancel a chain attack is interesting – personally, it won’t be something I use, but it may come in handy for some players. Now, if we could get a ‘cancel ultimate’ button in Honkai Star Rail, that would be great…

Whether you’re making your way down Sixth Street for the first or 100th time, our build guides for Zenless Zone Zero’s Ellen and Zenless Zone Zero’s Zhu Yuan can help you build your DPS characters.