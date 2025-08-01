As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Zenless Zone Zero Orphie release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Zenless Zone Zero’s Orphie and Magus are a striking pair, and will surely shake up our teams with Soldier 11. Here’s what we know about them.

zzz orphie's key art showing her outfit and Magus behind her
Published:

Another fiery attack unit belonging to the OBOL squad is on the way, in the shape of Zenless Zone Zero's Orphie and Magus. Orphie, the girl, has got a cool design with horns on her head and a giant mechanical tail - that's Magus - that looks vaguely like a gun. We're very interested to find out what's going on there.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Orphie and Magus:

    Zenless Zone Zero Orphie release date speculation

    ZZZ's Orphie will release in version 2.2, likely in the second half of the update, as her drip marketing came second after Zenless Zone Zero's Seed. She will likely be an S-rank character as she got an animated post on socials, which is the tell for ZZZ characters.

    zzz orphie and magus' introduction with her on a CD

    Who are Orphie and Magus?

    Orphie Magnusson and Magus are an interesting pair. Orphie is the orange-haired character who's part of the OBOL squad, alongside Trigger, Seed, and Soldier 11. Funnily enough, the tail is the leader of the OBOL squad, with Orphie being just a member. Ahead of her release, she appeared in the Phantom Path quest, talking to Yixuan in the hollow. Magus is also part of this quest, as it can talk.

    In terms of her kit, Orphie is another fire attack agent affiliated with the OBOL squad. While this is the same as Soldier 11, it appears they'll work together, as Soldier 11's passive requires another fire and/or OBOL squad member to trigger.

    Who are Orphie's voice actors?

    Orphie's Korean voice actress is Ryu Ji-ah, who previously lent her voice to Summoners War, Cookie Run Kingdom, and Diablo 4, among other titles. In Chinese, her voice is Liu Shisi, and in Japanese, Miyamoto Yume. When Hoyoverse confirms her English voice, we'll update right here.

