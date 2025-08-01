Zenless Zone Zero Orphie release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Another fiery attack unit belonging to the OBOL squad is on the way, in the shape of Zenless Zone Zero's Orphie and Magus. Orphie, the girl, has got a cool design with horns on her head and a giant mechanical tail - that's Magus - that looks vaguely like a gun. We're very interested to find out what's going on there.

Don't forget to use the new Zenless Zone Zero codes to stock up on polychromes, and check out where each character ranks in our Zenless Zone Zero tier list. If you're a fan of Hoyoverse's other games, we have the latest Honkai Star Rail codes and Genshin Impact codes, too.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Orphie and Magus:

Zenless Zone Zero Orphie release date speculation

ZZZ's Orphie will release in version 2.2, likely in the second half of the update, as her drip marketing came second after Zenless Zone Zero's Seed. She will likely be an S-rank character as she got an animated post on socials, which is the tell for ZZZ characters.

Who are Orphie and Magus?

Orphie Magnusson and Magus are an interesting pair. Orphie is the orange-haired character who's part of the OBOL squad, alongside Trigger, Seed, and Soldier 11. Funnily enough, the tail is the leader of the OBOL squad, with Orphie being just a member. Ahead of her release, she appeared in the Phantom Path quest, talking to Yixuan in the hollow. Magus is also part of this quest, as it can talk.

In terms of her kit, Orphie is another fire attack agent affiliated with the OBOL squad. While this is the same as Soldier 11, it appears they'll work together, as Soldier 11's passive requires another fire and/or OBOL squad member to trigger.

Who are Orphie's voice actors?

Orphie's Korean voice actress is Ryu Ji-ah, who previously lent her voice to Summoners War, Cookie Run Kingdom, and Diablo 4, among other titles. In Chinese, her voice is Liu Shisi, and in Japanese, Miyamoto Yume. When Hoyoverse confirms her English voice, we'll update right here.

You can check out who's coming up in the next Zenless Zone Zero update on the Zenless Zone Zero banners in our guides, and then check out how to build key characters like Zenless Zone Zero's Jane Doe.