In Zenless Zone Zero, Piper is a member of the Sons of Calydon and a top-notch logistics driver. This A-rank character dishes out physical slash damage and has an anomaly specialty, meaning she can apply some debuffs to foes while chipping away at their HP.

Here’s everything in our ZZZ Piper build guide:

What is the best Piper build?

Piper is an A-rank character who deals physical damage with a slash fighting style and has an anomaly specialty.

Best W-Engine Roaring Ride Best drive discs Four-piece – Fanged Metal

Two-piece – Freedom Blues Main stats Anomaly proficiency > physical damage bonus > anomaly mastery or energy regen Sub-stats Anomaly proficiency > attack ratio > attack > crit (rate or damage)

Piper is a really good and affordable DPS if you want a physical or anomaly unit. Anomaly specialists are great at applying debuffs and accumulating anomaly buildup to weaken enemies. She can hit around 80-100k easily when inflicting assault, especially if you use her in a team with Zenless Zone Zero’s Caesar and Zenless Zone Zero’s Lucy to buff her stats and provide synergy.

We recommend equipping her with the Roaring Ride W-Engine to increase her attack. As for drive discs, we’re running with four pieces of Freedom Blues to increase her anomaly proficiency and two Fanged Metal for a physical damage boost.

What is Piper’s best W-Engines?

The best W-Engine for Piper is Roaring Ride as it boosts her attack and can also help with her anomaly proficiency and anomaly buildup rate. You can safely use Grace’s S-rank engine on her, or the Electro Lipgloss from the battlepass if you don’t have a Roaring Ride handy.

W-Engine Effect How to obtain Roaring Ride (A-rank) When Piper’s EX Special attack hits an enemy, one of three effects is randomly triggered for five seconds.

-Increases Piper’s attack by 8%

-Increases Piper’s anomaly proficiency by 40

-Increases Piper’s anomaly buildup rate by 25%This effect can trigger every 0.3 seconds and the same type of effect cannot stack. Repeated triggers reset the duration, allowing several effects to be active at once All banners Fusion Compiler (S-rank) Increases Piper’s attack. When using a special or an EX special attack, her anomaly proficiency increases. This can stack up to three times. The duration of each stack is calculated separately Standard and w-engine banner Electro Lipgloss (A-rank) When there are enemies inflicted with assault (or another attribute) on the field, Piper’s attack increases by 10% and she deals an additional 15% more damage to the target New Eridu City Fund pass

What are the best drive discs for Piper?

We recommend you equip Piper with four pieces of Fanged Metal or Freedom Blues to bring up her anomaly proficiency or for a boost to physical damage. You can safely use both of these sets to get good damage out of her, it really depends on which set has better substats.

The key stats to build her with are anomaly proficiency, anomaly mastery, and a physical damage bonus disc, though any crit rate and crit damage will also help to give her a damage boost.

Drive discs Effect Fanged Metal Two pieces – Increases physical damage by 10%

Four pieces – Piper deals 35% additional damage to a target for 12 seconds when a squad member inflicts assault on them Freedom Blues Two pieces – Increases anomaly proficiency by 30

Four pieces – Reduces the target’s anomaly buildup resistance to Piper’s attribute by 20% for eight seconds when an EX Special attack hits them. This does not stack

Stat recommendations

Here are the stats you should prioritize when building Piper:

Main stats

Anomaly proficiency

Physical damage bonus

Anomaly mastery or energy regen

Sub-stats

Anomaly proficiency

Crit rate/damage

Attack/%

What is the best ZZZ Piper team comp?

Now that we have more Sons of Calydon, Piper is really starting to shine. Using her with Caesar and/or Lucy in any comp pays dividends, and using all three together is even better. Lucy and Ben also work well together with Piper as they provide buffs and a shield to keep her safe during her long spin attack.

Piper can quickly activate chain attacks and can finish them off with a big smash. She’s great at inflicting assault, too, like a pint-size version of Jane Doe. We have found that using them together is great fun, however.

As for your Zenless Zone Zero bangboo, we recommend Red Moccus, Pistolboo, or Avocaboo if you need a bit of healing.

First slot Second slot Third slot Bangboo

Caesar

Lucy

Piper

Red Moccus

Piper

Lucy

Nekomata

Bangvolver

Caesar

Jane

Piper

Red Moccus

Ben

Lucy

Piper

Rocketboo

What are Piper’s skills?

Piper’s skills include some attacks that deal heavy slash damage against foes.

Attacks:

Skill Effect Basic attack – Load Up and Roll Out Performs up to five slashes, dealing physical damage Special attack – Tire Spin Piper spins in the air dealing AoE physical damage. Hold the special attack button to extend the duration of the attack, performing increasingly powerful spinning slashes.

If you use this skill after the third hit of your basic attack, dash attack, or dodge counter then the more powerful hit is activated, during this activation Piper’s anti-interrupt level increases and reduces the damage taken Special attack – One Trillion Tons Release the special attack button when Tire Spin is active to trigger a downward smash attack that deals physical damage based on the charge level of Tire Spin. Piper is invulnerable when using this skill EX special attack – Engine Spin Keep holding the special attack button after it lights up purple to make Piper rapidly spin and unleash a powerful spinning slash that deals massive physical damage. This skill consumes energy for up to three seconds and during this time Piper’s anti-interrupt level increases and reduces the damage taken EX special attack – Really Heavy Release the special attack button during Engine Spin to unleash a downward smash attack that deals massive physical damage. If Engine Spin reaches its limit or your energy drops to 20, Really Heavy automatically activates. Piper is invulnerable when using this skill

Dodges:

Skill Effect Dodge – Handbrake Drift Piper rapidly dodges and is invulnerable Dash attack – Pedal to the Metal Press the basic attack button during a dodge to slash in front, dealing physical damage Dodge counter – Power Drift Press the basic attack button during a perfect dodge to unleash a downward smash that deals physical damage. Piper is invulnerable when using this skill

Combo attacks:

Skill Effect Quick assist – Brake Tap Launch a downward smash at enemies in front, dealing physical damage. Piper is invulnerable when using this skill Defensive assist – Emergency Brake Parry the enemy’s attack and deal massive daze. This skill reduces the consumption of assist points when the character is under intense attacks. Piper is invulnerable when using this skill Assist follow-up – Overtaking Maneuver Charge forward and slash enemies, dealing physical damage. Piper is invulnerable when using this skill Chain attack – Buckle Up Unleash a powerful downward slash that deals AoE physical damage. Piper is invulnerable when using this skill Chain attack ultimate – Hold~ On~ Tight~ Unleash powerful slashes that deal physical damage in a large AoE. Piper is invulnerable when using this skill

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Core passive – Power Charge When Engine Spin or Hold~ On~ Tight~ hits an enemy Piper gains one stack of power, up to a maximum of 20 stacks, lasting for 12 seconds. Repeated triggers reset the duration. For every stack of power, Piper’s physical anomaly buildup rate increases Additional ability – Synced Acceleration Increases all squad members’ damage when Piper has 20 or more power if another character on your team shares the same attribute or faction

What are Piper’s promotion materials?

To get Piper to max level you need to save up your denny and nab numerous certification seals from combat simulation – agent promotion or craft them from old seals and components you don’t need.

Level Denny and materials 20 24k denny and four basic anomaly certification seals 30 56k denny and 12 advanced anomaly certification seals 40 120k denny and 20 advanced anomaly certification seals 50 200k denny and ten controller certification seals 60 400k denny and 20 controller certification seals

What are Piper’s mindscape cinemas?

To increase Piper’s mindscape cinema level you need to receive a repeat of her during a gacha pull. The mindscape cinema is similar to Genshin Impact’s constellations and Honkai Star Rail’s eidolons.

Here are all of Piper’s mindscape cinemas:

Mindscape cinema Effect Leisure Moment When Tire Spin, Engine Spin, or Hold~ On~ Tight~ hits an enemy there’s a 50% chance to gain an additional stack of power. Increases Piper’s maximum stack limit of power to 30 Motivation Piper’s movement speed increases during Tire Spin and Engine Spin. Increases the physical damage of One Trillion Tons, Really Heavy, and Hold~ On~ Tight~ by 10% when they hit an enemy. This buff is increased by 1% for each stack of power Truck Expert Increases the level of basic attack, dodge, assist, special attack, and chain attack by two Refined Techniques Piper receives 20 energy whenever a squad member inflicts and attribute anomaly on an enemy. Can trigger once every 30 seconds Personal Hobbies Increases the level of basic attack, dodge, assist, special attack, and chain attack by two Mild Excitement Increases the duration limit of Engine Spin by two seconds and the duration of power by four seconds

What are Piper’s core skill enhancement materials?

To increase the levels of Piper’s core skills you need lots of denny, plenty of higher dimensional data: crimson awes, and a handful of finale dance shoes.

Here are all of Piper’s core skill enhancement materials:

Required level Denny and materials 15 5k denny 25 12k denny and two higher dimensional data: crimson awe 35 28k denny and four higher dimensional data: crimson awe 45 60k denny, nine higher dimensional data: crimson awe, and two finale dance shoes 55 100k denny, 15 higher dimensional data: crimson awe, and three finale dance shoes 60 200k denny, 30 higher dimensional data: crimson awe, and four finale dance shoes

What are Piper’s skill enhancement materials?

You need different levels of physical chip to enhance Piper’s skills. You can get them by completing combat simulation – agent skills and by dismantling other chips.

Here are all of Piper’s skill enhancement materials:

Required level Denny and materials 15 2k denny and two basic physical chips 15 3k denny and three basic physical chips 25 6k denny and two advanced physical chips 25 9k denny and three advanced physical chips 35 12k denny and four advanced physical chips 35 18k denny and six advanced physical chips 45 45k denny and five specialized physical chips 45 67.5k denny and eight specialized physical chips 55 90k denny and ten specialized physical chips 55 112.5k denny and 12 specialized physical chips 60 135k denny, 15 specialized physical chips, and one hamster cage pass

Skill priority:

Special attack > chain attack > assist > basic attack > dodge

That’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Piper. If you’re after more ZZZ, take a look at our Zenless Zone Zero banner and Zenless Zone Zero update guides.