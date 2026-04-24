Zenless Zone Zero Promeia release date, voice actors, and lore

We welcome a new icy gal to Zenless Zone Zero - Promeia. She's got a cool design with a cape and a long purple braid, but has her arms bound behind her. She's also got a lunar theme with crescent moon-shaped jewelry. As an anomaly agent, there are plenty of options for teammates, all of which dish out tons of damage.

Make sure to grab all the new Zenless Zone Zero codes from our guide for free polychrome, and then take a peep at our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see who you want to spend them on - after you get Promeia, of course.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Promeia:

When is the Zenless Zone Zero Promeia release date?

Zenless Zone Zero's Promeia is an S-rank agent that will release on May 6, 2026. She debuts in the first half of the 2.8 update's banner, alongside her S-rank w-engine, Frostfall Sickle.

Who is Promeia?

Promeia is an ice anomaly agent, similar to ZZZ's Miyabi. In combat, Promeia frees her arms and sheds her cape as she attacks enemies with Vortex and Freeze anomalies. We recommend using her with the likes of Yuzuha, Vivian, Nangong Yu, and Yanagi.

Currently, she's a Judge in the Krampus Compliance Authority. She used to be a Sweeper in the Outer Ring, and there are people from her past who have unfinished business with her. As she enters the story properly, we're likely to find out more about her.

Who are Promeia's voice actors?

Currently, we know of three of Promeia's voice actors. Her English actor isn't confirmed, but she sounds similar to Acheron in Honkai Star Rail.

Chinese - Yun He Zhui

- Yun He Zhui Japanese - Kitō Akari

- Kitō Akari Korean - Jeon Hae-ri

Her Chinese actor, Yun He Zhui, also voices Genshin Impact's Nicole, while Japanese actor Kitō Akari plays one of the original characters, Genshin Impact's Barbara.