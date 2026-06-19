Zenless Zone Zero Pyrois build, w-engine, and teams

With the release of the 3.0 update, we also got Zenless Zone Zero Pyrois - the Proxy's very own on-field DPS. Belle and Wise 'pilot' Pyrois in a way, and deal ether damage through them. The character has a really cool, futuristic design and is versatile. You can also get their Mindscape Cinemas and W-engine for free, too, so we highly recommend building them.

Pyrois arrived as a free unit in the Zenless Zone Zero update in July 2026, and if you want to pull for their best teammates, make use of the new Zenless Zone Zero codes.

Here's everything in our Zenless Zone Zero Pyrois guide:

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What's the best Pyrois build?

Rarity S-Rank Attribute Ether Specialty Attack Best W-engine Sol Exuvia Best disk drive set The Sky Ablaze (four-piece)

Branch and Blade Song/Hormone Punk (two-piece) Main stats Crit rate/damage > attack > pen ratio

What are the best teams for Pyrois in Zenless Zone Zero?

Pyrois is a DPS that uses the ether element, which you can kind of slot into most teams. Their absolute best teammates right now are Dialyn, Sunna, and Nicole. You can use Nangong Yu alongside Sunna to get the Angels of Delusion boosts, or you could use Anby with Nicole for a Cunning Hares twist. If you need some healing, we recommend Astra Yao.

Here are Pyrois's best teams:



Pyrois

Dialyn

Sunna

Pyrois

Nicole

Anby

Pyrois

Nicole

Astra Yao

What are the best W-engines for Pyrois?

The best W-engine for Pyrois is the S-Rank W-engine, Sol Exuvia. This is their signature weapon, which you can earn for free while leveling up the Interboo in Roscaelifer.

Here are the best W-engines to use for Pyrois, perhaps while working on getting their signature:

Sol Exuvia - S-rank

- S-rank Marcato Desire - A-rank

- A-rank Cannon Rotor - A-rank

What are the best disk drives for Pyrois?

The best set for Pyrois is The Sky Ablaze. We recommend a full set of those disk drives for Pyrois as it's made specifically for them. You can use it alongside a two-piece set of Branch and Blade Song to boost crit damage.

These are the best disk drive sets for Pyrois:

The Sky Ablaze - four-piece set

- four-piece set Branch and Blade Song - two-piece set

- two-piece set Hormone Punk - two-piece set

- two-piece set Woodpecker Electro - two-piece set

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

Crit rate/damage

Attack

Ether damage bonus

What are Pyrois's priority skills?

You should focus on upgrading Pyrois's core skill first, then basic, special, and chain attacks. After that, you can focus on the other skills in their kit.

Core skill > basic attack > special attack > chain attack

Who are Pyrois's voice actors?

Pyrois, interestingly, doesn't have confirmed voice actors. Because their voice changes depending on whether you use Belle or Wise as your playable Proxy, it may come out that their respective voice actors also provide the work for Pyrois, but this isn't known yet.

There you are - how to build your new, free, S-rank unit: Zenless Zone Zero's Pyrois.