Zenless Zone Zero Pyrois build, w-engine, and teams

Our Zenless Zone Zero Pyrois build outlines the best disk drives, W-engines, and teammates for the ether user.

zzz pyrois artwork over a purple Pocket Tactics background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Zenless Zone Zero 
Google Preferred Source Button

With the release of the 3.0 update, we also got Zenless Zone Zero Pyrois - the Proxy's very own on-field DPS. Belle and Wise 'pilot' Pyrois in a way, and deal ether damage through them. The character has a really cool, futuristic design and is versatile. You can also get their Mindscape Cinemas and W-engine for free, too, so we highly recommend building them.

Pyrois arrived as a free unit in the Zenless Zone Zero update in July 2026, and if you want to pull for their best teammates, make use of the new Zenless Zone Zero codes.

Here's everything in our Zenless Zone Zero Pyrois guide:

[jumplinks]

What's the best Pyrois build?

Rarity S-Rank
Attribute Ether
Specialty Attack
Best W-engine Sol Exuvia
Best disk drive set The Sky Ablaze (four-piece)
Branch and Blade Song/Hormone Punk (two-piece)
Main stats Crit rate/damage > attack > pen ratio
YouTube Thumbnail

What are the best teams for Pyrois in Zenless Zone Zero?

Pyrois is a DPS that uses the ether element, which you can kind of slot into most teams. Their absolute best teammates right now are Dialyn, Sunna, and Nicole. You can use Nangong Yu alongside Sunna to get the Angels of Delusion boosts, or you could use Anby with Nicole for a Cunning Hares twist. If you need some healing, we recommend Astra Yao.

Here are Pyrois's best teams:

zzz pyrois icon
Pyrois		 zenless zone zero dialyn icon
Dialyn		 zzz sunna icon
Sunna
zzz pyrois icon
Pyrois
Nicole		 anby icon
Anby
zzz pyrois icon
Pyrois
Nicole		 Astra Yao icon
Astra Yao

What are the best W-engines for Pyrois?

The best W-engine for Pyrois is the S-Rank W-engine, Sol Exuvia. This is their signature weapon, which you can earn for free while leveling up the Interboo in Roscaelifer.

Here are the best W-engines to use for Pyrois, perhaps while working on getting their signature:

  • Sol Exuvia - S-rank
  • Marcato Desire - A-rank
  • Cannon Rotor - A-rank

What are the best disk drives for Pyrois?

The best set for Pyrois is The Sky Ablaze. We recommend a full set of those disk drives for Pyrois as it's made specifically for them. You can use it alongside a two-piece set of Branch and Blade Song to boost crit damage.

These are the best disk drive sets for Pyrois:

  • The Sky Ablaze - four-piece set
  • Branch and Blade Song - two-piece set
  • Hormone Punk - two-piece set
  • Woodpecker Electro - two-piece set

When picking each piece of equipment, prioritize options with the following stats as main and sub-stat options:

  • Crit rate/damage
  • Attack
  • Ether damage bonus

zzz pyrois with Belle standing behind

What are Pyrois's priority skills?

You should focus on upgrading Pyrois's core skill first, then basic, special, and chain attacks. After that, you can focus on the other skills in their kit.

  • Core skill > basic attack > special attack > chain attack

Who are Pyrois's voice actors?

Pyrois, interestingly, doesn't have confirmed voice actors. Because their voice changes depending on whether you use Belle or Wise as your playable Proxy, it may come out that their respective voice actors also provide the work for Pyrois, but this isn't known yet.

There you are - how to build your new, free, S-rank unit: Zenless Zone Zero's Pyrois.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.