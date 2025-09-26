Zenless Zone Zero's recent character redesign has two big problems

Our latest round of Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing shows off Lucia, Yidhari, and Komano Manato as the characters coming up in version 2.3. They all have something in common - and it isn't just that they're all in the Spook Shack faction.

Strangely, ZZZ's Lucia seems to have undergone a bit of a redesign. If you follow leaks, you'll already know this, but some of her proportions are different. In her first instance, Lucia had rather wide hips, beyond what is really humanly possible. This wouldn't be so bad if she didn't have very thin arms to go with it.

She got an update during the ZZZ update 2.3 beta, which slimmed her hips, but apparently moved the mass elsewhere. That's right, anyone hoping she'd remain as a flat-chested representation - sorry, but she's now a member of the giant bazongas club. Her fellow faction-mate, Yidhari, already had a very large set of assets (as does Komano Manato, to be fair), but now she and Lucia are just giving 'breasting boobily' energy.

For some context, here is Lucia's old design, compared to the header image above, where you can clearly see the update. The real issue is that now, she looks even more similar to ZZZ's Yixuan - as does Yidhari. All three of them wear small, shiny black shorts with a barely-there top, and are well-endowed. And have uneven socks, boots, or stockings, with thigh straps. Even the Chinese player community isn't happy, which is when you know it's a real issue.

I totally get fashion and trends, but no matter how many stores in the Waifei Peninsula sell these outfits, it's just too similar for three S-rank agents released four patches apart. Where are Komano's shorts, huh? He already missed out on a beachwear skin that ZZZ's Alice and Yuzuha got, making him look silly wearing sneakers and a jacket to the beach.

Zenless Zone Zero keeps me coming back because of its really fun combat, and I do enjoy the story, but I'm getting a bit sick of these increasingly small outfitted women. Is it too much to ask for someone wearing actual, realistic clothes? Characters exist wearing suits - Isolde and Sarah are fully modeled, with stylish outfits that aren't the size of swimwear.

It's no secret that a lot of female characters in gacha games have astounding proportions, or seem to cater to certain audiences (I'm looking at you, ZZZ's Seed), but it's getting a little much. Genshin Impact's Nefer's outfit barely passes as a skirt or dress, and Lauma's 'dress' is completely open to the elements. Aren't they cold in the snowy region? I digress.

For now, I'll be saving up using Wuthering Waves codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes to pull for the likes of Wuthering Waves' Qiuyuan and HSR's Evernight, who, y'know, wear actual clothes.