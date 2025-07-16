You can grab Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero goodies at a new theme park

A new theme park, which we're jealous of over here, is set to open up in Shanghai this summer with Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero collabs to help welcome visitors. So, if you're in the area and want something to do in August, here's our recommendation.

Social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, recently unveiled the existence of Redland. It's an 'open world adventure island' with 80k square meters of fun featuring more than 50 IPs spanning gaming and anime, including Hoyoverse titles, Honor of Kings, Aniplex, and Pokémon among other key brands.

It's located on Fuxing Island in Shanghai, and you can check out Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero booths to get some limited-time goodies, exclusive to the event. Between August 8 and 10, to celebrate the opening weekend, the booths have Honkai's Pom-Pom and ZZZ bangboo-themed badges to grab.

The Honkai Star Rail merch that Hoyoverse puts out is always fun, so we recommend you go if you can. This is just the latest in a long line of collabs and pop-ups between the company's games and offline brands - there's currently an event at London's Butchies restaurants with Zenless offering some bits and pieces, too. I'll be attending that one, and sadly not the theme park.

As always, you can find the new Honkai Star Rail codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes here to get some in-game currency and other freebies.