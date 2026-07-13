Zenless Zone Zero Remielle release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Pink-haired, winged thiren Zenless Zone Zero's Remielle Dan, the Void Hunter, debuts as an S-Rank playable character - with a new variant of an existing element in her kit. Below, we go through who she is, who her voice actors are, and how you can get her in the game.

You can grab the new ZZZ codes here to save up some polychrome, then spend it on Remielle's ZZZ banner - and don't forget her signature W-Engine, too.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Remielle:

Zenless Zone Zero Remielle release date speculation

We don't know Remielle's release date just yet - we expect it'll be during Version 3.1, judging by when her drip marketing was released. This will be confirmed in the ZZZ update livestream.

Who is Remielle?

Rarity S-Rank Specialty Anomaly

Remielle Dan, sometimes known as Remiel, is a Void Hunter. As a Hunter, she gets a new version of an existing attribute. This is currently unnamed, but will be similar to Miyabi's Frost version of Ice or Yixuan's Auric Ink version of Ether.

On top of Void Hunter business, she's a member of the Covenant of Dayat. We need to wait for more in-game moments with her to learn what this is, but we're sure it'll be something fun with plenty of lore implications. It's also likely that she's Lt. Colonel Dan, known for pushing back the darkness in New Eridu, and is also likely really old, as that took place a long, long time ago.

Who are Remielle's voice actors?

Here are Remielle's voice actors across different languages:

English - Amber Lee Connors

- Amber Lee Connors Chinese - Cucu

- Cucu Japanese - Ōnishi Saori

- Ōnishi Saori Korean - Chae-rim

If you're a gacha game fan, you'll recognize Amber Lee Connors as Fadia in Neverness to Everness and Genshin Impact's Furina.