Zenless Zone Zero Roxy release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Check out what we know about gothic Zenless Zone Zero’s Roxy, including her attribute and rarity.

zzz roxy's official image over a Pocket Tactics background
Holly Alice Avatar

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As we explore more of Roscaelifer, we meet more agents, such as Zenless Zone Zero's Roxy. Working alongside weaponmaster Claret, she knows her way around a forge and can whip up equipment for you. There may be more than meets the eye to her, though.

Don't forget to grab all the new Zenless Zone Zero codes for extra polychrome, and check out what's going on in the latest Zenless Zone Zero update… which includes events and even more rewards.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Roxy:

Zenless Zone Zero Roxy release date speculation

Roxy is an upcoming S-rank character on the Zenless Zone Zero banners. She releases in update 3.2, as confirmed by her drip marketing, but we can't say whether she's in the first or second half just yet.

zzz roxy's first appearance in a trailer

Who is Roxy?

Rarity S-rank
Attribute Wind
Specialty Stun
Faction Flint Workshop

Roxy Ifrita Pryce - whose initials spell out RIP - works at the Flint Workshop with ZZZ's Claret. Information is a bit thin before we meet her in-game, but we know what she looks like and have some hints about her background.

My own speculation is that Roxy is some sort of undead species, perhaps a thiren. Her introduction post mentions coffins and sleeping in them. There's also a bat shape on her artwork. She may well be the game's equivalent of a vampire, similar to ZZZ's Hugo. Outside of the game, Ifrit is a demon associated with the underworld and the afterlife, so take from that what you will.

Who are Roxy's voice actors?

Here's who provides Roxy's voice in Zenless' different languages:

  • English - Bryn Apprill
  • Chinese - Liu Yilei
  • Japanese - Akasaki Chinatsu
  • Korean - Lee Bo-yong

Brynn Apprill has roles in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and she plays HSR's Qingque, among others, so you may well recognize the sound of her voice.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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