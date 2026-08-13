Zenless Zone Zero Roxy release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

As we explore more of Roscaelifer, we meet more agents, such as Zenless Zone Zero's Roxy. Working alongside weaponmaster Claret, she knows her way around a forge and can whip up equipment for you. There may be more than meets the eye to her, though.

Don't forget to grab all the new Zenless Zone Zero codes for extra polychrome, and check out what's going on in the latest Zenless Zone Zero update… which includes events and even more rewards.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Roxy:

Zenless Zone Zero Roxy release date speculation

Roxy is an upcoming S-rank character on the Zenless Zone Zero banners. She releases in update 3.2, as confirmed by her drip marketing, but we can't say whether she's in the first or second half just yet.

Who is Roxy?

Rarity S-rank Attribute Wind Specialty Stun Faction Flint Workshop

Roxy Ifrita Pryce - whose initials spell out RIP - works at the Flint Workshop with ZZZ's Claret. Information is a bit thin before we meet her in-game, but we know what she looks like and have some hints about her background.

My own speculation is that Roxy is some sort of undead species, perhaps a thiren. Her introduction post mentions coffins and sleeping in them. There's also a bat shape on her artwork. She may well be the game's equivalent of a vampire, similar to ZZZ's Hugo. Outside of the game, Ifrit is a demon associated with the underworld and the afterlife, so take from that what you will.

Who are Roxy's voice actors?

Here's who provides Roxy's voice in Zenless' different languages:

English - Bryn Apprill

- Bryn Apprill Chinese - Liu Yilei

- Liu Yilei Japanese - Akasaki Chinatsu

- Akasaki Chinatsu Korean - Lee Bo-yong

Brynn Apprill has roles in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and she plays HSR's Qingque, among others, so you may well recognize the sound of her voice.