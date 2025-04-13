We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The new Zenless Zone Zero season looks amazing, but where are my idols?

Zenless Zone Zero’s season two teaser trailer takes us on a tour of the Waifei Peninsula alongside Phaethon, filled with tons of new faces.

Zenless Zone Zero season 2 trailer: Yi Xuan outlined in yellow on a slightly blurred black and white picture of the Angels of Delusion
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Zenless Zone Zero 

It’s all kicking off in New Eridu, as Hoyoverse has dropped the Zenless Zone Zero season two trailer, showcasing Wise and Belle’s introduction to the Waifei Peninsula. While this teaser better acquaints us with Yi Xuan’s faction, Yunkui Summit, one highly anticipated group is noticeably missing.

In a recent Zenless Zone Zero Dev Talk video, Hoyoverse confirms that the adorable, pastel-colored idol faction, Angels of Delusion, are appearing in season two, yet they’re still nowhere to be seen in this teaser. I guess that means we won’t meet them until after the first Zenless Zone Zero update of 2.0.

Despite the lack of angels, the teaser video is jam-packed with new characters, ranging from Zenless Zone Zero Trigger’s allies in the Obol Squad to a mysterious cloaked enemy. If you’re a fan of Thirens, you’re in luck because the Waifei Peninsula is teeming with anthropomorphic animals and kemonomimi cuties. Yunkui Summit’s members include Ju Fufu, the tiger Thiren, and a large panda man. Plus, we have a feeling we might have met that black-haired biker dog somewhere before…

Big update preview videos like this one are common across Hoyoverse’s gacha games, so comparing their differences can lead to some interesting conclusions. Specifically, in the season two teaser, Belle and Wise are wearing new outfits in the traditional Waifei style. In Hoyoverse trailers, the main characters never get regional designs just for the sake of it, so I have a feeling we’ll get Waifei skins for our Proxy in the new season. It’ll be nice to blend in with the local crowd for once!

YouTube Thumbnail

Even if we didn’t get to see the Angels of Delusion in all their bubblegum glory, this trailer hinted at more than a couple of new male characters, which is always a positive, given the drought of men in gacha games. Hopefully, some of our new allies will be A-ranks as well, for the sake of all our wallets.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.