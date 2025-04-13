It’s all kicking off in New Eridu, as Hoyoverse has dropped the Zenless Zone Zero season two trailer, showcasing Wise and Belle’s introduction to the Waifei Peninsula. While this teaser better acquaints us with Yi Xuan’s faction, Yunkui Summit, one highly anticipated group is noticeably missing.

In a recent Zenless Zone Zero Dev Talk video, Hoyoverse confirms that the adorable, pastel-colored idol faction, Angels of Delusion, are appearing in season two, yet they’re still nowhere to be seen in this teaser. I guess that means we won’t meet them until after the first Zenless Zone Zero update of 2.0.

Despite the lack of angels, the teaser video is jam-packed with new characters, ranging from Zenless Zone Zero Trigger’s allies in the Obol Squad to a mysterious cloaked enemy. If you’re a fan of Thirens, you’re in luck because the Waifei Peninsula is teeming with anthropomorphic animals and kemonomimi cuties. Yunkui Summit’s members include Ju Fufu, the tiger Thiren, and a large panda man. Plus, we have a feeling we might have met that black-haired biker dog somewhere before…

Big update preview videos like this one are common across Hoyoverse’s gacha games, so comparing their differences can lead to some interesting conclusions. Specifically, in the season two teaser, Belle and Wise are wearing new outfits in the traditional Waifei style. In Hoyoverse trailers, the main characters never get regional designs just for the sake of it, so I have a feeling we’ll get Waifei skins for our Proxy in the new season. It’ll be nice to blend in with the local crowd for once!

Even if we didn’t get to see the Angels of Delusion in all their bubblegum glory, this trailer hinted at more than a couple of new male characters, which is always a positive, given the drought of men in gacha games. Hopefully, some of our new allies will be A-ranks as well, for the sake of all our wallets.