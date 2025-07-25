So, we all saw the leaks of Zenless Zone Zero's Seed after the Season 2 preview trailer showed them as a giant robot, with no hint as to who was inside or how it moves in combat. Well, it turns out that Seed is a regular human girl, which is kinda disappointing.

While this was to be expected, I kind of hoped for a big ol' robot being a playable character. After all, we have ZZZ's Ben and ZZZ's Pan Yinhu, who are way bigger models than your regular guys and gals, so why not have a robot the same size?

Nothing is really confirmed, but looking at Seed's drip marketing, which appeared on July 25, doesn't fill me with hope. For starters, it mentions that she modified 'Seed Sr.' while he was asleep. That, to me, indicates that the robot is a separate entity that we won't really see in combat.

Seed appears as a female human with blue hair and a white outfit, notably no shoes, and a high-pitched voice. The animations in the short video may be from her ultimate, and they show her piloting the mech from the inside, with a screen showing her aiming targets.

This leads me to believe that only her ultimate will see us head inside it to shoot missiles while aiming for a short while. She's an electric attack agent, so she will likely do big damage with whatever is going on in there.

Honkai Star Rail's Firefly is another Hoyo character that was a male-presenting mecha turned human girl, who uses the mech during combat, too. Firefly does wear the SAM suit constantly in combat, but it's a lot more human-shaped and less bulky than Seed's big ol' robot. Similarly, Honkai Star Rail's Clara only brings Svarog out for her idle animation, ultimate, follow-up, and skill moves. Then again, you pull for Clara, not Svarog.

If anything, this could pave the way for Genshin Impact's Sandrone, as she famously sits in the hand of a huge mechanical man. She hasn't appeared in the game yet, only in trailers, but should crop up in the version 6.0 updates. Perhaps Seed is a test of how to work with chunky mechs during combat?

Don't get me wrong, I hope my thoughts don't come true and we can just run around Waifei Peninsula as a giant robot, but who knows? Right now, I'm saving up with Zenless Zone Zero codes to get more characters on the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero banners, mecha not included.