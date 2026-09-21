ZZZ Severian release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Here’s what we know about ZZZ Severian’s release date and character aspects before he joins the game.

zzz severian's artwork over a light blue background
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Zenless Zone Zero 
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Another male character is joining the roster after a long while. This time, it's Zenless Zone Zero's Severian, brother to Seth, and an upcoming agent you can use to deal wind-based damage. His design is cool, and we're excited to learn more about his moves and role.

To save up for him, like we are, make sure you use the new Zenless Zone Zero codes for some polychrome. You can also check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list here to see which stunners and support characters are the best options.

Here's everything we know so far about ZZZ Severian:

Zenless Zone Zero Severian release date speculation

Severian will likely release in version update 3.3, following the regular pattern of ZZZ characters getting drip marketing and then debuting in the game in the next patch. As Severian is an S-Rank, he'll get his own banner.

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Who is Severian?

Severian Lowell, a member of the Metropolitan Order Division - part of New Eridu Public Security - takes his job seriously. According to other characters, such as co-worker ZZZ's Cissia, you don't want to get in his way.

Enemies won't want to get in his way on the battlefield either, as he's a wind-using, attack-based character and will fill the role of main DPS. Leaks from the beta suggest he's got very quick moves and an idle animation that taunts enemies to come closer, with a beckoning finger gesture.

As mentioned above, he's the brother of ZZZ's Seth Lowell, who works in the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team branch of NEPS. They're both lynx thirens with tails and long, grey ears. Whether they can work in a team together remains to be seen.

A screenshot of zzz severian from his appearance in a teaser trailer

Who are Severian's voice actors?

Here are the actors who provide Severian's voice:

  • English - Blythe Melin
  • Chinese - Yang Chaoran
  • Japanese - Morikawa Toshiyuki
  • Korean - Kim Min-ju

Funnily enough, Severian has long silver hair, as does another couple of characters that his Japanese voice actor, Morikawa Toshiyuki, plays - the Sephiroth from Final Fantasy and Wuthering Waves' Calcharo. He also voices Adler in Neverness to Everness. His English VA, Blythe Melin, voices HSR's Ashveil and Lygus, and Rerir in Genshin Impact… who also has long, silver hair.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.