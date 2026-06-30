Zenless Zone Zero Sigrid release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Zenless Zone Zero's Sigrid is one for the horse girls out there. That's right, she's a horse thiren, complete with pointy ears, a tail, and hoof-like boots. She's an S-rank agent who wields a long spear in combat, using the ice element to freeze enemies where they stand.

If you're saving up for her, like we are, make sure to grab all the new ZZZ codes for some polychrome. You can check when Sigrid is available by looking at our ZZZ banner guide, too.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Sigrid:

Zenless Zone Zero Sigrid release date speculation

Sigrid's drip marketing went live as update 3.0 dropped, so we can safely assume she'll release in the 3.1 ZZZ update. However, we're not sure which half of the banner she'll be on yet, and will need to wait for the livestream to confirm it.

Who is Sigrid?

Rarity S-Rank Attribute Ice Specialty Attack

Sigrid de L'Azur, our first horse girl in Zenless, is Administrative Director of the Airspace Patrol Department in Roscaelifer. She works with Lindverne, one of Sunbringer's three split parts, who is the leader of the Department. It's one of five central departments in the region, and we're sure to learn more about it when Sigrid releases.

Sigrid's design shows her using a polearm in battle, and she seems to have a shield attached to one arm - whether this translates to her in-game kit or not, we'll need to wait and see.

Ahead of her release, as Sigrid is an attack-based character, it appears that she'll have her own team that doesn't include ZZZ's Velina, the debut character of 3.0. She may work with fire stunner, ZZZ's Norma, or future characters from Roscaelifer.

Who are Sigrid's voice actors?

Here are Sigrid's voice actors in different languages that the game supports:

English - Dani Chambers

- Dani Chambers Chinese - He Ruofan

- He Ruofan Japanese - Kaida Yūko

- Kaida Yūko Korean - Kang Hae-na

She shares her English actor with Genshin Impact's Nilou and Honkai Star Rail's Arlan, which is interesting, as all three characters have very different vibes.