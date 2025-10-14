As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Are we meant to be turned on by the new Zenless Zone Zero livestream?

Hoyoverse announced another Zenless Zone Zero stream, which didn’t line up with the regular schedule - so what on earth was it?

A screenshot from the zzz special livestream showing Lucia painting
Holly Alice Avatar

Zenless Zone Zero 

Today, we got another Zenless Zone Zero livestream. Weirdly, it wasn't to do with a new version update or part of the HoyoFair event, so naturally, we were all intrigued as to what was going to happen.

The description of the video didn't really give anything away, mentioning that ZZZ's Lucia "will guard your sweet dreams" while she appears to wait for something to happen. This, coupled with the title "Sleepless Whispers," led some of us to believe it might be a full ASMR stream.

So what was the stream? It featured Lucia front and center, who releases as a limited S-rank in version 2.3's ZZZ banners. Starting with her lounging in the woods, crunching very loudly on some snacks, the soundscape looped a couple of times before moving on to her lying by a tent, scrawling in a notebook.

Yep, it was one big ASMR stream featuring the newest five-star - with her feet out constantly, because apparently Zenless just loves getting their girls' grippers out. I do appreciate the different direction, and did end up leaving the stream on in the background (once the chewing noises stopped).

I don't know what I expected, really, but now they'd better give me an ASMR stream of ZZZ's Banyue polishing his metal balls weapons. Anyway, to keep up with what's actually going on in the game, you can check out our guide to the next Zenless Zone Zero update.

