Are we meant to be turned on by the new Zenless Zone Zero livestream?

Today, we got another Zenless Zone Zero livestream. Weirdly, it wasn't to do with a new version update or part of the HoyoFair event, so naturally, we were all intrigued as to what was going to happen.

The description of the video didn't really give anything away, mentioning that ZZZ's Lucia "will guard your sweet dreams" while she appears to wait for something to happen. This, coupled with the title "Sleepless Whispers," led some of us to believe it might be a full ASMR stream.

So what was the stream? It featured Lucia front and center, who releases as a limited S-rank in version 2.3's ZZZ banners. Starting with her lounging in the woods, crunching very loudly on some snacks, the soundscape looped a couple of times before moving on to her lying by a tent, scrawling in a notebook.

Yep, it was one big ASMR stream featuring the newest five-star - with her feet out constantly, because apparently Zenless just loves getting their girls' grippers out. I do appreciate the different direction, and did end up leaving the stream on in the background (once the chewing noises stopped).