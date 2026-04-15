Zenless Zone Zero Starlight Billy release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

At long last, Zenless Zone Zero’s Starlight Billy makes his debut as an S-rank version of our beloved A-rank boy.

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Let's talk about Zenless Zone Zero's Starlight Billy. Finally, he's here, the S-rank variant that our day-one boy deserves. His new form is similar to his classic A-rank look, but with more guns, more hair, and a familiar-looking red scarf.

To start saving up for him, make sure you use the new Zenless Zone Zero codes. You can also see which supports are best to use alongside him in our Zenless Zone Zero tier list.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero's Starlight Billy:

Zenless Zone Zero Starlight Billy release date speculation

Starlight Billy will likely release on his own Zenless Zone Zero banner in a future update, we assume version 2.8, based on when his drip marketing debuted. He'll have his own S-rank w-engine running alongside him.

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Who is Starlight Billy?

If you've played Zenless Zone Zero, you know who Billy is. He may have dropped the Kid surname, but he's still the same Starlight Knights-obsessed cyborg we know and love. You meet him right at the start of the game and get him as one of your free playable characters. Now, he's got an S-rank form you can pull on the banners.

Starlight Billy is still part of the Cunning Hares faction, though he wears a red scarf, similar to that of ZZZ's Lighter. We know he used to be part of the Sons of Calydon, but it seems this new form is specific to the Cunning Hares, as his old red jacket had the classic pig motif on it. Now, he has machinery on his arms that can apparently turn into cannons, guns, and more fun weaponry.

Similar to the other S-rank version in Zenless, Soldier 0, Billy keeps the same attribute as his A-rank form. This time, he's a physical rupture unit, instead of an attacker. This means he can make use of excellent supports like Dialyn and Lucia.

Who are Starlight Billy's voice actors?

Here are the actors who provide Starlighty Billy's snappy lines:

  • Chinese - Chen Runqiu
  • Japanese - Hayashi Yū
  • Korean - Lee Joo-seung

A lot of English voice actors are still under wraps for Zenless, including Billy's. It's likely the same actor as his A-rank version, but either way, whoever it is isn't confirmed.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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