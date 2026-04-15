Zenless Zone Zero Starlight Billy release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Let's talk about Zenless Zone Zero's Starlight Billy. Finally, he's here, the S-rank variant that our day-one boy deserves. His new form is similar to his classic A-rank look, but with more guns, more hair, and a familiar-looking red scarf.

To start saving up for him, make sure you use the new Zenless Zone Zero codes. You can also see which supports are best to use alongside him in our Zenless Zone Zero tier list.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero's Starlight Billy:

Zenless Zone Zero Starlight Billy release date speculation

Starlight Billy will likely release on his own Zenless Zone Zero banner in a future update, we assume version 2.8, based on when his drip marketing debuted. He'll have his own S-rank w-engine running alongside him.

Who is Starlight Billy?

If you've played Zenless Zone Zero, you know who Billy is. He may have dropped the Kid surname, but he's still the same Starlight Knights-obsessed cyborg we know and love. You meet him right at the start of the game and get him as one of your free playable characters. Now, he's got an S-rank form you can pull on the banners.

Starlight Billy is still part of the Cunning Hares faction, though he wears a red scarf, similar to that of ZZZ's Lighter. We know he used to be part of the Sons of Calydon, but it seems this new form is specific to the Cunning Hares, as his old red jacket had the classic pig motif on it. Now, he has machinery on his arms that can apparently turn into cannons, guns, and more fun weaponry.

Similar to the other S-rank version in Zenless, Soldier 0, Billy keeps the same attribute as his A-rank form. This time, he's a physical rupture unit, instead of an attacker. This means he can make use of excellent supports like Dialyn and Lucia.

Who are Starlight Billy's voice actors?

Here are the actors who provide Starlighty Billy's snappy lines:

Chinese - Chen Runqiu

- Chen Runqiu Japanese - Hayashi Yū

- Hayashi Yū Korean - Lee Joo-seung

A lot of English voice actors are still under wraps for Zenless, including Billy's. It's likely the same actor as his A-rank version, but either way, whoever it is isn't confirmed.