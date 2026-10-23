We don't know how Zenless Zone Zero's three Sunbringers will work, but we're excited

So, the latest update for Zenless Zone Zero is here, which means we got drip marketing for the next upcoming character. This happens to be Sunbringer, and there's a lot going on in her reveal.

If you're caught up with the story, you'll know that Sunbringer is a Void Hunter, and there are three of her: Dracaene, Eldreda, and Lindverne. One's a child, one's a teenager, and one's an adult. Y'know, totally normal New Eridu stuff. It was thought that we might only get one of them as a playable character, or perhaps all three, but in separate units. Turns out, that's not the case.

The official ZZZ social media accounts posted her debut video today, showing off all three parts of her as one unit. They have the fire element, the Void Hunter logo, and are an armorer unit. We haven't got any confirmation yet on how they will work on-field, but we can speculate.

It could be that we control one Sunbringer, then the other two could pop out as sort of phantoms to deal extra damage when using special attacks or an ultimate. It could also be that there are different states to her on-field appearance, so during some attacks you control the adult version, whereas in others, you may be the teenager. This could be similar to ZZZ Aria's human and robotic forms.

It's likely that leaks will appear about her combat skills before we get an official look in the next special program, so we'll let you discover them at your own leisure, if you want to.

We're very eager to find out more about her and her Pokémon-like evolutions. This is the first Zenless Zone Zero character (and in any Hoyoverse game) who has three separate forms in their playable design, and will surely follow the pattern of Void Hunters being really strong and really cool.