Zenless Zone Zero Sunna voice actors, build, and lore

Zenless Zone Zero's Sunna is one of the three Angels of Delusion, a long-awaited faction in the Hoyoverse game that actually got teased when the title first arrived. Now, nearly two years later, she's finally here and has set up a great team with her physical support skill set.

We've got the new Zenless Zone Zero codes here for you to grab some more polychrome, which will help you save up for all three Angels. You can also see where they rank in our Zenless Zone Zero tier list compared to other characters.

Here's everything we know so far about Zenless Zone Zero Sunna:

When did Zenless Zone Zero Sunna release?

Sunna released during version 2.6, in the first half of the banner, followed by Aria in the second half. She's the first of the highly anticipated Angels of Delusion to release, but she can slot into other teams while you save up to get all three of them.

Specifically, she's a great support for Ye Shunguang, but can work with any attack-type DPS characters like Ellen or even Billy. Sunna and Aria are a great pair for an anomaly team, especially if you have Yuzuha to fill the third slot.

How do I build Sunna?

Regardless of whether you're going for Sunna's S-rank w-engine or not, she's quite easy to build. You need to focus on attack stats above all else - getting her to around 3.5k attack is key, but any crit rate, crit damage, and energy regen stats are also welcome on her drive discs.

The best w-engine for her is her signature, Thoughtbop, and we recommend a four-piece set of Moonlight Lullaby discs with a two-piece set of any attack-boosting set.

Who is Sunna?

Sunna, first of the Angels of Delusion to debut in the game, is an S-rank agent who uses the physical attribute and fills a support role.

She's the composer of the group, having written music for a long time before joining the Angels of Delusion alongside Aria and Nangong. In terms of her personality, she's quiet and prefers to keep to herself - which we learn through her in-game appearances in quests - though she is working on being more confident.

Who are Sunna's voice actors?

Here are Sunna's voice actors in all languages available in the game:

English - Alexis Tipton

- Alexis Tipton Chinese - Muya Ruilin

- Muya Ruilin Japanese - Morishima Yūka

- Morishima Yūka Korean - Lee Seul

You may recognize Alexis Tipton as Mei Hatsume in My Hero Academia projects, or as Yuria in Fist of the North Star movies. Her Korean VA, Lee Seul, also plays Genshin Impact's Qiqi and Honkai Star Rail's Yao Guang. All of Sunna's actors do a great job portraying the young girl in the game.